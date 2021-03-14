Aspen community briefs: March 20 day of reflection; free mental health discussion; Aspen airport director finalists named

Spiritual communities along the Roaring Fork Valley are inviting people to take a moment Saturday to reflect on what the pandemic as has meant to everyone.

The Spring Equinox (March 20) seems an ideal time as it signals the move from dark to light.

On that day, which is the spring equinox, churches, synagogues and spiritual centers up and down the valley will be opening between noon and 2 p.m. to enable people to come in and reflect. There will also be online opportunities. Or, visit a special place in nature during the timeframe noon to 2 p.m. for a time of reflection.

Whether you visit one of the places of worship listed below, or the website with the online presence at http://www.aspenchapel.org , spiritual leaders ask that people take time Saturday to pause and reflect on what the pandemic has meant.

Participating communities (those with addresses have their space open for in-person reflection):

Aspen/Snowmass: Lead with Love; Aspen Shakti (535 E. Hyman Ave.); St. Mary Catholic Church (533 E Main St.); Aspen Jewish Community Center (435 W. Main St.); The Aspen Chapel & The Aspen Jewish Congregation (77 Meadowood Drive); Aspen Community Church; Snowmass Chapel (5307 Owl Creek Road)

Basalt: St Peter’s of the Valley (200 Elk Run Drive)

Carbondale: The Way of Compassion Dharma Center; The Center for Human Flourishing, aka Davi Nikent; A Spiritual Center (Suite 31 Third Street Center); True Nature, in the Peace Garden (100 N. Third St.); Bahá’í Faith of The Roaring Fork Valley; Two Rivers Unitarian Universalist.

Glenwood Springs: St. Stephen Catholic Church (1885 Blake Ave.)

FREE ONLINE MENTAL HEALTH DISCUSSION

Join a statewide conversation on mental health during these challenging times. At 11:30 a.m. Thursday, The Aspen Times and the Colorado News Collaborative will present a one-hour statewide conversation about mental health as part of “On Edge,” an ongoing series about coping with the crises.

The panel will be live-streamed at aspentimes.com.

Between now and then, community members can send questions and comments about mental health in Colorado and the importance of having open, honest conversations about it. Send questions via text to 303-871-1491 and include MENTALHEALTH (one word) in the text; tweet with the hashtag #OnEdge.

The conversation features: Dr. Robert Werthwein, Colorado’s top mental health official who has dealt with his own mental health challenges; Laura Negley from Eads, who faced debilitating depression in a rural community she says doesn’t discuss mental health; Dana Licko from Denver, a mother and former journalist who battles an opioid addiction and talks about the importance of self care.

AIRPORT DIRECTOR FINALISTS NAMED

Pitkin County and the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport (ASE) will host two finalists for the aviation director Thursday and Friday, thee county said late last week in a news release.

During the two-day process, the finalists Daniel Bartholomew and Diane Jackson will interview with a variety of county and airport staff, county commissioners, airport constituents and the ASE Visioning Committee. This process will largely take place virtually due to the current COVID-19 safety protocols, with the candidates on-site to meet with the internal team and key stakeholders, according to the release.

Bartholomew earned a Master of Science in Urban and Regional Planning, a Master of Business Administration and the certification of AICP from the American Planning Association as well as achieving the status of accredited airport executive from the American Association of Airport Executives. His experiences span the U.S. with his current role as principal with Airport Solutions based out of Oregon. He retired from the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority where he served as vice president of planning, engineering and environmental management. His prior experience encompasses the Fort Lauderdale International Airport; the city of Aurora; Coffman Associates; and various colleges and universities where he has held the titles of adjunct instructor.

Jackson earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of North Dakota and achieved the status of certified member and airport certified employee-operations with the American Association of Airport Executives. Her recent experience includes time as the director of communications with the Naples Airport Authority in Florida and a 17-year career with the Tweed New Haven Airport/AvPORTS in New Haven, Connecticut, in various roles, including operations, airport planning manager, assistant manager and airport manager.