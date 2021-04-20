Aspen community briefs: Bike donations needed; Earth Day events; local day of prayer set

AMFS asking for used bikes for students

With the in-person return this summer of the Aspen Music Festival and School (AMFS), organizers are asking for donations of adult bicycles in good repair for use by AMFS students.

Announced earlier this month, 270 students will join 101 artist-faculty members for this summer’s school and festival. With limited capacity on buses due to pandemic restrictions, bikes will be used by more AMFS students. The AMFS maintains the fleet of bikes over the summer.

To donate an adult bike, contact Debbie Krigel Collins, AMFS facility administrator and housing director, at dcollins@aspenmusic.org .

ACES hosting Earth Day events

The Aspen Center for Environmental Studies will have events Thursday as part of Earth Day, including farm tours, extended hours and free compost.

Two evening farm tours are scheduled at Rock Bottom Ranch, and they will have extended hours, from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. The tour are from 4-5 p.m. and 5:30-6:30pm; space is limited and reservations are required.

The Hallam Lake facility also will have extended hours from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., and a free yoga session at noon (reservation required).

ACES also will have free compost (bring your own bag or bucket) from Pitkin County Landfill’s scraps composting program available for pickup at RBR and Hallam Lake.

For more information, go to aspennature.org .

Local event set for National Day of Prayer

Local organizers are putting together plans for the annual National Day of Prayer, which is set for May 6.

In Aspen, organizers will set up at the Paepke Park gazebo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is no set schedule, and the theme this year is Love, Life, and Liberty. There will be a list provided of the topics that are important for prayer, organizers said.

People are invited to bring their lunch. Water and quiet music will be provided. For more information, go to http://www.nationaldayofprayer.org .