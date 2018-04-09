Aspen City Market ban leads to arrest

A local transient who's been banned from City Market for stealing beer was arrested Saturday after allegedly stealing more beer from the store, according to court documents.

Maurice McCormack, 46, was first reported about 3:40 p.m. "staggering around" the store carrying two 12-packs of beer that were "leaking all over," according to an affidavit filed in Pitkin County District Court.

An Aspen police officer later saw him walking in the 300 block of South Spring Street and asked him if he needed help. McCormack said he didn't and walked away from the officer, the affidavit states.

Another officer spotted the beer sitting near the intersection of Spring Street and Cooper Avenue after a City Market security officer reported that he took three 12-packs of beer from the store, according to the affidavit. He was arrested and taken to jail.

McCormack has been repeatedly told he is banned from City Market property, the affidavit states.