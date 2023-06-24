Aspen City Council outlines aspirations for the next year

The Aspen Times



The Aspen City Council’s big goals for the year ahead fit under the banners of mobility, affordable housing, community building, customer-focused government, environmental protection, and infrastructure.

“We are excited to announce the adoption of the 2023-25 City Council goals reflecting the collaborative efforts and dedication of our council members,” Mayor Torre said. “Through extensive dialogue and collective input, we have developed a strategic framework that embodies our shared vision for Aspen’s future.”

The council pledged that the city will focus on improving and expanding the transportation system, reducing vehicle miles traveled, exploring traffic congestion improvements, increasing electrification of the city’s transit fleet, and researching funding options for transit expansion, as stated in the resolution.

In addressing affordable housing, the City Council agreed it is committed to implementing the city’s Affordable Housing Strategic Plan and completing council-directed projects. The goals also emphasize the optimization of existing housing stock and the prioritization of financing for affordable housing initiatives.

Community building and engagement are fundamental components of the City Council’s goals. The council members said they recognized the importance of fostering a strong sense of community and promoting active engagement among residents, businesses, and visitors. Additionally, partnerships with local health and human service non-profit organizations through the city grants program and increased child-care availability will strengthen support systems and enhance the overall well-being of the community, they agreed. The council is dedicated to fostering an environment where community members feel heard, valued, and empowered to actively participate in shaping Aspen’s future, members said.





The City Council said it is also committed to providing exceptional customer service and enhancing relationships with residents, businesses, and visitors. The goals focus on continuous improvement of customer service standards, optimization of development review processes, and ensuring equitable access to services and information for all community members.

Protecting the environment and building community resilience are also integral parts of Aspen’s vision for the future. The goals prioritize reducing greenhouse-gas emissions, finalizing building performance standards to achieve energy-efficient use, investing in climate change resilience for utility systems, wildlife conservation, wildfire mitigation, open-space stewardship, river health, and preservation of the urban forest.

They also agreed that maintaining and upgrading infrastructure is crucial for Aspen’s long-term sustainability. The goals prioritize funding for aging facilities, exploration of necessary debt issuance, implementation of recommendations from rate studies, and efficient allocation of short-term rental tax revenues.

The City Council said it acknowledges the need for long-term efforts and meaningful actions to achieve these goals, as outlined in the resolution. If the city actively pursues these objectives, Aspen aims to build a vibrant, sustainable, and resilient community, city officials said.

