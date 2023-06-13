Aspen City Council continues Lumberyard discussion, looking for flexibility for developers

An artist rendering of the Aspen Lumberyard affordable housing project.

Cushing Terrell/Courtesy image

What is an eight-week continuance in the face of a multi-year or multi-decade, depending on how you measure, affordable-housing project? Worth it, according to the Aspen City Council.

The council voted to resume the discussion and possible vote on granting entitlements for the Lumberyard Affordable Housing project to Aug. 8 after five hours of presentation, public comment, and conversation among the council on Tuesday.

A work session will take place between now and then to explore the flexibility in entitlements and potential financing models for the project, which has been projected to cost up to $400 million.

After years of work sessions and city staff work, the Lumberyard project plans to construct 277 APCHA deed-restricted affordable-housing rental and ownership units near the Aspen Airport Business Center. The construction plans include 435 off-street parking spaces, a new RFTA stop and traffic light, and all-electric infrastructure.

City staff and consultants from firm Cushing Terrell presented a variety of funding options in the first half of the entitlement presentation on June 6, noting that securing government grants and attracting private developers for a partnership is much easier — sometimes only possible — after entitlements are secured.





Granting entitlements is like granting a right to develop, according to the city’s affordable housing project manager, Chris Everson. It is not the same as approving the start of construction.

Still, a majority of the council members expressed hesitancy to approve the planned development.

Council members Sam Rose and Bill Guth, in their first major affordable-housing decision since taking office, said they wanted to learn more about potential financing avenues before they approved entitlements.

And Guth questioned staff’s objectivity in its review of the city’s application, specifically calling out senior planner Kevin Rayes.

“It doesn’t feel like the city staff has been objective,” Guth said. “It felt today — although Kevin did a nice presentation, and I’m sure has spent a lot of time and effort reviewing this project — that it was that Kevin was advocating for this project and not acting purely objectively.”

The city land-use code requires that when the city is the applicant, that the code be applied uniformly — like it is for any other applicant, though some criteria are more subjective than others.

Councilor Ward Hauenstein and Mayor Torre also advocated for a continuance, though, expressing a desire to further investigate the extent of flexibility allowed in an entitlement.

They did not want to tie the city or a future developer’s hands by leaving stringent requirements on unit number, floor area ratio, or building height. Including language of “up to 277 units” seemed to be favored among the council members, though staff cautioned that might lead to unintended consequences.

“I wish we didn’t have to make compromises or concessions, but I don’t see how we can answer our housing needs without making some concessions or some adjustments to height, density,” Hauenstein said. “I really want to have as much flexibility in this entitlement without tying our hands.”

Guth also voiced disapproval for ownership units at the Lumberyard.

“I am not supportive of any owner-owned APCHA units at this property. Not because I want to penalize anyone or strip an opportunity for somebody to own real estate because I believe that the Lumberyard can meaningfully address some of the issues we have with our local workforce,” he said. “But I think doing so means that the units should be rental units primarily.”

Public comment reflected the council discussion in that no one would deny the need for housing and the need for a project like the Lumberyard, but some issues arose.

Potential neighbors at the Aspen Airport Business Center raised questions about traffic access to Highway 82 and pedestrian safety with hundreds of cars coming into the area. Density and its impact on traffic is a major factor in any growth conversation, and a number of public commenters shared their worries over traffic jams and air quality.

“When you’re considering this project, this new road, 400-plus new cars plus the heavy construction equipment is going to be necessary to build this project, as well as all the cars in the future that will be required to go in there and maintain such a large project,” said Aspen Airport Business Center resident Lorraine O’Hara. “They’ll need delivery services, Amazon drivers, everything else. (We ask that) you consider the traffic and the pedestrian safety in our little neighborhood and work with the county to make sure that we are safe and as pedestrian-friendly as possible.”

Two members of City Councils past — recent, and less recent — strongly advocated for the Lumberyard. Rachel Richards, who retired earlier this year, urged her former colleagues to approve. And Mick Ireland, a longtime resident with decades of local public service experience, did the same.

“I look at all the buildings that are closed in Aspen right now that are not drawing from our limited employee pool and wonder where the employees will come for those businesses. Once they do re-open at Main Street Bakery and the Bamboo Bear and the Crystal Palace and the old Red Onion and all the businesses that are closed, I think you’re going to be seeing an awful lot of new demand for new employees,” Richards said. “I think it’s very important that the city council approve this project now with these entitlements. Because when you have the entitlements, you’re in the driver’s seat.”

City Manager Sara Ott noted that the contract funds for Cushing Terrell ran out with Tuesday’s special meeting. Council members signaled support for a new contract and supplementary funds to allow the firm to continue their work on the project.