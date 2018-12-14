Aspen Chapel holding logo contest

The Aspen Chapel is in search of a new logo to honor its 50th anniversary and to acknowledge its recent recognition as Aspen's best nonprofit.

Successful submissions will include elements that reflect the physical image of the Aspen Chapel, graphics that acknowledge the 50th anniversary and may also include recognition of the chapel as the best nonprofit in Aspen.

The contest is open to all. The winning design will be used as the official logo for the Aspen Chapel's 50th anniversary and $250 cash prize will be awarded. Deadline for submissions is Dec. 24.

For more information, visit www:aspenchapel.org