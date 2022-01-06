Aspen Chapel Gallery to open annual high school show

The Aspen Chapel Gallery will open its annual high school art show Saturday with 85 participating artists from five Roaring Fork Valley schools.

The gallery will host a reception for the artists from 3 to 5 p.m.

The artwork is not for sale, but patrons can “adopt” a piece of art for $25, with proceeds going to the high school’s art program (75% of each sale goes directly to the schools).

The artists represent Aspen High School, Basalt High School, Roaring Fork High School, Colorado Rocky Mountain School, and Glenwood Springs High School. Art teachers and students chose the artwork.

The show runs through Feb. 12, after which the pieces will return to the school art departments and students’ portfolios. Patrons do not need to attend in person to adopt, and the show is also on view virtually at AspenChapelGallery.org .





“If all 85 pieces of art are adopted, each school art department will receive over $300,” gallery co-director Tom Ward explained in the exhibition announcement. “There is no limit to how many adoptions per piece.”