Aspen Chapel Gallery partners with A Way Out for ‘5 x 5’ exhibition

The Aspen Chapel Gallery will open the mixed-media group show “FIVE 5 X 5” on Wednesday in partnership with the substance abuse solutions nonprofit A Way Out.

A reception with the artists will run from 4-7 p.m. The show runs through Aug. 22.

Curated by artist Sam Louras, the show called on artists to create series of artworks measuring no larger than 5-inches-by-5-inches.

“Each group of five will be a collection or combination of color, texture, material and theme,” Louras said. “Artworks including photography, ceramics, assemblage, textiles and painting will be displayed. This is an art show where less is more — proving that bigger is not always better. The challenge is part of the art.”

Participating artists include Michael Bonds, Marsha Cook, Meisha Gibson, Valery Kelly, Nancy Kullgren, Sam Louras, Trupti Mannina, Leif Mosher, Stephanie Nixon, Susan Olsen, Jennifer Outwater, Molly Peacock, Jill Sabella, Jessica Salet, Jes Sanderford, Marty Schlein, Kim Reil, , Tammi Solondz, Liz Waters, and Nina Zale.

The exhibition’s nonprofit partner, A Way Out, provides counseling referrals, addiction assessments and financial aid to addicts and their families.