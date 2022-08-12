Aspen Chapel Gallery, Farm Collaborative partner on ‘Art Harvest’ mixed-media show

Artist Fran Reither's oil-on-canvas work “The Line Up" will be part of the "Art Harvest" multi-media exhibition at Aspen Chapel Gallery. The exhibition opens with an artists’ reception from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 26 and will be open to the public until Oct. 1.

The exhibit will run through Oct. 1. Participating artists include: Rachel Becker, Michael Bonds, Megan Hughes, Peter Gannis, Sue Kolbe, Sam Louras (also the curator), Corina Minniti, Jayne Mosher, Leif Mosher, Fran Reither, Marty Schlein and Nina Zaale.

The show is in partnership with The Farm Collaborative, a Colorado nonprofit, which has a mission to connect children, adults and community through farming and food. Ten percent of sales and 20% of sponsorships go to the nonprofit.

The gallery opened 37 years ago; the “Art Harvest” unveiling will mark its 236th exhibition.

The Aspen Chapel Gallery is located in the Aspen Chapel, off the roundabout. For more information, call gallery co-directors Tom Ward, 970-925-8367, Michael Bonds, 970-925-6083, or the Aspen Chapel at 970-925-7184.





Photographer Nina Zale’s “Goats” will be part of the “Art Harvest” display running Aug. 26 through Oct. 1 at the Aspen Chapel Gallery, which is teaming with the Farm Collaborative on the exhibition.

