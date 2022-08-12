Aspen Chapel Gallery, Farm Collaborative partner on ‘Art Harvest’ mixed-media show
“Art Harvest,” a mixed-media show, will open at the Aspen Chapel Gallery with a reception for the artists from 4 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 26.
The exhibit will run through Oct. 1. Participating artists include: Rachel Becker, Michael Bonds, Megan Hughes, Peter Gannis, Sue Kolbe, Sam Louras (also the curator), Corina Minniti, Jayne Mosher, Leif Mosher, Fran Reither, Marty Schlein and Nina Zaale.
The show is in partnership with The Farm Collaborative, a Colorado nonprofit, which has a mission to connect children, adults and community through farming and food. Ten percent of sales and 20% of sponsorships go to the nonprofit.
The gallery opened 37 years ago; the “Art Harvest” unveiling will mark its 236th exhibition.
The Aspen Chapel Gallery is located in the Aspen Chapel, off the roundabout. For more information, call gallery co-directors Tom Ward, 970-925-8367, Michael Bonds, 970-925-6083, or the Aspen Chapel at 970-925-7184.
