Aspen Chapel Gallery and Harvest for Hunger team up for new show

"Party Boat" by Lisa Singer will be on display at Aspen Chapel Gallery as part of the "Feast on Art" exhibition.

Courtesy photo

Aspen Chapel Gallery is hosting an artists’ reception for a new mixed-media exhibition, “Feast on Art,” from 4 to 7 p.m.

The exhibition runs through July 1 and will feature work from artists Bill Gruenberg, Arvid Johnson, Paul Hilts, Kathy Honea, Paul Keefe, Wewer Keohane, Brenda Manes, Ryan Prince, Marina Romanov, Lisa Singer and is curated by Kathy Honea.

“The show is called ‘Feast on Art’ because it is an eclectic variety of mixed-media work from a talented group of artists from Aspen to Carbondale. Please join me and the artists for the always fun opening at the Aspen Chapel Gallery,” said Honea.

The exhibition is in partnership with Harvest for Hunger of Colorado with 10% of sales and 20% of sponsorships going to the nonprofit. Harvest for Hunger, a Snowmass Village nonprofit, rescues unused food from the Roaring Fork Valley’s major grocery stores, food retailers, The Little Nell, Limelight Hotels and the Hotel Jerome, then distributes it to local partners for communities from Aspen to Parachute and Gypsum to Avon.

This is the 242th consecutive exhibition since the gallery opened 38 years ago.

The Aspen Chapel Gallery is in the Aspen Chapel, off the round-about. For more information, call gallery Co-Directors Tom Ward at 970-925-8367, Michael Bonds at 970-925-6083, or the Aspen Chapel at 970-925-7184.