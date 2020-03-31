Aspen Chamber Resort Association offers tips for businesses

Dear Aspen and Roaring Fork Valley community,

Aspen Chamber Resort Association is here to assist you during this pandemic. We have created a business recovery toolkit on our website that outlines important and relevant information that will soon be available within the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The programs and initiatives in the CARES Act are intended to assist business owners with immediate needs. There will be many new resources available for small businesses, as well as certain nonprofits and other employers.

Do you need the following? Here’s where to start:

Support Local Journalism Donate



• Capital to cover the cost of retaining employees? The Paycheck Protection Program might be right.

• A quick infusion of a smaller amount of cash to cover you right now? Look into an Emergency Economic Injury Grant.

• To ease your fears about keeping up with payments on your current or potential SBA loan? The Small Business Debt Relief Program could help.

The toolkit provides information about the major programs and initiatives that will soon be available from the SBA, as well as some additional tax provisions that are outside the scope of SBA. Aspen’s SBA District Office is located in Denver; 303-844-2607 or https://www.sba.gov/offices/district/co/denver.

We suggest contacting your accountant or bookkeeper to help get your documents ready and your bank. Local banks do not yet have the SBA and PPP paperwork, but we will update the toolkit and post to our social channels when they have paperwork

Here at ACRA, we’ve got your back. Please go to our website — aspenchamber.org — to view the local tool kit (Click on COVID-19 Community Resources) that we’ve assembled. The toolkit will be continuously updated as the information is released.

Remember, we are all in this together.

Debbie Braun

President and CEO, Aspen Chamber Resort Association