Aspen celebration for Alex Ferreira’s Olympic feat set for Friday atop mountain

Olympic silver-medalist Alex Ferreira will be honored Friday night at the top of Aspen Mountain and afterward fans can ski down the mountain with the freeskier, it was announced Monday.

Ferreira, who won silver last month at the Pyeongchang Games in the halfpipe, will be recognized along with his coach, Elana Chase. They will be honored by Aspen Skiing Co., city officials and the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club.

Friday's event will start at the Sundeck at 5:30 p.m. with presentations and then there will be a ski parade down the mountain starting at 6:15, according to a Facebook post by Aspen-Snowmass. A valid ski pass or regular lift ticket is required to ski.

Foot-passenger tickets for the gondola will be available for $10 to attend the ceremony.

In his first trip to the Olympics, the Aspen High School grad won silver in South Korea behind longtime friend David Wise.