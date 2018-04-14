Aspen business owner sentenced for crashing Maserati into truck in Colorado Springs

Chris Long’s pickup was stopped at a light last fall when a high-performance sports car racing down East Platte Avenue crashed into it, flipping the truck and sending him flying out a window. His back and several ribs were broken, nerves in an arm were severely damaged and he spent two weeks on a ventilator.

The driver of the Maserati, Seth Vanderiet, 45, is a self-proclaimed healer trained in Oriental medicine who owns multiple practices in Aspen and Glenwood Springs. Vanderiet had been drinking and claimed he was trying to outrace other speeding cars as he merged onto Platte when he hit Long the night of Sept. 21.

For his reckless choices behind the wheel, Vanderiet was sentenced Friday to 30 months in jail, followed by three years of probation, and at least $20,000 in restitution, which could increase. He had pleaded guilty to vehicular assault while driving under the influence — his third DUI conviction. Eight other charges, including going more than 40 mph over the speed limit and driving without insurance, were dismissed with his guilty plea.

“He took his life in his hands by making the choice to get behind the wheel, and by doing so, he tried to take mine with it,” said Long, whose wife, Michelle, and son, Brandon, were in the truck at the time of the crash.

