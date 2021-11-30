Aspen briefs: Winter parking rates return; open house set for downtown core proposal

Winter transit and parking schedules return

Winter season parking rates in downtown Aspen return Wednesday and free-parking on Saturday goes away this weekend as the city moves into the winter schedule.

Aspen’s free winter free shuttle service also is underway and runs through April 17, including the Cross Town and Galena Street shuttles. Downtowner service is running from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, and the Highlands direct service begins Dec. 11, weather dependent.

Parking is prohibited in the downtown core from 3-7 a.m. daily for snow removal, while free carpool permits are available from 6 a.m. to noon weekdays at the intercept lot parking kiosk for vehicles with at least two adults. Paid parking remains available at Rio Grande Parking Plaza.

Call 970-925-8484 for bus route and schedule information.

Open house set for possible downtown Aspen changes

The Aspen Chamber Resort Association and the city will host an open house forum from 9 a.m to 11:30 a.m. today (Wednesday) about possible changes to the downtown core to improve safety and elevate connectivity.





The venue is City Hall (427 Rio Grande Pl.), Galena Plaza level.

The city also will lead special project presentation starting at 10 a.m., followed by a Q&A session moderated by ACRA. The input from this event will be combined with community input collected through January, before presenting refined options to City Council in early 2022.

For additional background on the “Safety and Mobility in the Downtown Core” project, visit http://www.aspencommunityvoice.com/safety-and-mobility-in-the-downtown-core .