Aspen briefs: Utility work on Garmisch, Aspen Film lineup set

S. Garmisch scheduled for utility work

South Garmsich Street from Main Street to Hopkins Avenue will be closed for utility work on Thursday, Sept. 1, from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Friday, Sept. 2, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The alley will remain accessible from First Street.

The area will reopen each night.

There will be no work on the Paepcke Transit Hub Improvements project from Saturday, Sept. 2, to Monday, Sept. 5.

N. Garmisch sidewalk to close for three weeks

From Tuesday, Sept. 6, to Tuesday, Sept. 13, a portion of the sidewalk along North Garmisch Street next to 100 East Main Street will be demolished for the installation of a stormwater line.





This portion of sidewalk will remain inaccessible for approximately three weeks.

The southernmost walkway along Garmisch Street for 100 E Main not be usable during this time.

The ADA ramp and walkway to the north will remain accessible throughout this construction.

Temporary barriers will be installed to prevent pedestrians from entering the work area.

Beginning Saturday, Sept. 10, work on the Paepcke Transit Hub Improvements project will be required for the foreseeable future to keep the project on schedule for a late fall completion.

Aspen Film sets lineup of 16 for Filmfest

Aspen Film’s program for its 43rd Annual Filmfest will showcase top filmmaking from across the globe over six days: Sept. 27-Oct. 2. With only 16 films invited, this non-competitive festival will present highly anticipated, buzzy fall titles coming off of some of the biggest film festivals around the world like SXSW, Cannes, Venice, Telluride, Toronto, and New York, organizers said.

This year’s festival takes place at Aspen’s Wheeler Opera House and Isis Theatre, and at the Crystal Theatre in Carbondale.

As a special tribute, Aspen Film will present a free screening of the classic film, “The Postman Always Rings Twice,” directed by and in celebration of the late Bob Rafelson, who died July 23. Rafelson received the first-ever Aspen Film Independent by Nature award in 1999 and a Lifetime Achievement Award 20 years later at Aspen Film’s 40th anniversary in 2019.

Advance tickets to all Filmfest screenings will be available for purchase to Aspen Film members beginning Friday, Sept. 9, and to the public on Wednesday, Sept. 14 ,at AspenShowtix.com

Single tickets to “The Postman Always Rings Twice” are free, but must be reserved in advance via aspenshowtix.com or picked up at the Wheeler Opera House Box Office.

Passes are on sale now at https://donorbox.org/filmfest-2022-passes . A $350 pass gives you full access to all films at Filmfest.