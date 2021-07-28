Aspen briefs: Talking dogs at Institute; art museum, Jerome team up for talks; ‘Beatles’ show stopping at Wheeler

Aspen Institute going to the dogs

Dr. Alexandra Horowitz, adjunct associate professor of psychology and director of the Horowitz Dog Cognition Lab at Barnard College of Columbia University, will be the guest speaker Wednesday in a free event hosted by the Aspen Institute as part of its Murdock Mind, Body, Spirit Series.

The author of “Our Dogs, Ourselves,” Horowitz will discuss her research on canine cognition and how examining the ways we treat, talk to, and see our dogs can teach us about ourselves, according to the Institute.

In-person space at the Greenwald Pavilion is limited and registration is required at http://www.aspeninstitute.org . The event will also be available online.

Aspen Art Museum, Hotel Jerome team up for art programming

Two Aspen institutions are coming together to create new art program this summer. Aspen Art Museum and Hotel Jerome have announced a new series The Art Scene, which opens Thursday.

The free series will be hosted in the Wheeler Room at Hotel Jerome and provide access to iconic artists and creators. The series will explore topics from botany and nature to pop photography, and what really happens behind the scenes at the museum and will feature art-inspired cocktails during each session.

The series begins Thursday (6:15 p.m.) with “Partnering with Plant Life: A conversation on art and nature with Jody Guralnick.” She will be showing new paintings this August at the Skye Gallery in Aspen and has shown work nationally and internationally.

Other sessions include “Then and Now: Behind the Scenes at the Museum with David Floria, Don Stuber, Simone Krug” on Aug. 29 and “Photographing Pop with Mark Sink” with a date in September to be announced.

For more on the series, go to http://www.aspenartmuseum.org/calendar .

Beatles tribute show coming to Wheeler

The Wheeler Opera House will host “Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” a show utilizing the works of the Beatles, on Aug. 27 with full seating capacity, Wheeler officials announced recently.

Tickets are $25 for adults/$15 for kids and go on sale Aug. 3 at the Wheeler Opera House Box Office (970.920.5770/ aspenshowtix.com); there is a pre-sale open currently for Wheeler Wins members.

“This is our first Wheeler-presented event since March 2020 and we couldn’t be more excited,” Lisa Rigsby Peterson, Wheeler Opera House Executive Director, said in a news release. “’Yesterday and Today’ is the perfect show to welcome everyone back – it’s a high energy celebration of music that’s family friendly and features outstanding performers.”

The show includes a six-piece band, anchored by brothers Billy, Matthew and Ryan McGuigan, and the song choices are in the hands of the audience. Request cards that audience members fill out prior to the show. On those cards, the audience member only needs to fill out three things: their name, their favorite Beatles song and the reason why they chose that song. The cards are collected and two minutes before the show begins, a set list is created based upon the songs chosen by that particular audience, according to the news release.

For more information about the show, go to http://www.wheeleroperahouse.com .