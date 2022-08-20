Aspen briefs: Main Street detour starts at 6 p.m. Monday

The Aspen Times



On Monday, Aug. 22, the Paepcke Transit Hub Improvements project Main Street detour will begin at 6 p.m. instead of 7 p.m., as previously noted.

The earlier time frame for the detour on Monday is due to the availability of asphalt. No night work is proposed on Tuesday at this time, officials said.

During night work hours, Main Street will be closed between Garmisch Street and Aspen Street. Eastbound traffic will be diverted off Main Street onto South Garmisch, East Hopkins, and South Aspen back onto Main Street.

Westbound traffic will be detoured off Main Street onto North Aspen Street, East Bleeker, and North Garmisch back onto Main Street. The temporary bus stops near Hotel Aspen and the inbound BRT on South Garmisch will remain.

Among Inc.’s high fliers

Frequent Aspen private charter company Sawyer Aviation last week was named one of Inc.’s 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in the United States.





Under Chad Verdaglio’s ownership since 2002, the private aviation company based in Scottsdale, Arizona, expanded its operations and services, generating a growth rate of 489%.

Sawyer Aviation is No. 1,336 on the Inc. 5000 list, placing the company in the top 26% of honorees.

“This is a tremendous honor for us to make the Inc 5000 list and recognition of our focus on the expansion of our services in recent years,” Sawyer Aviation President Chad J. Verdaglio said. “We couldn’t have done it without our dedicated team and loyal clients. The sky is truly the limit for us at Sawyer.”

Darrell A. Sawyer founded Sawyer School of Aviation in 1961. In 2002, Verdaglio purchased the company and in 2005 he acquired the flight school.

Sawyer Aviation now has operations in aircraft-charter, sales, aircraft-acquisition consulting, flight training, aircraft rental and aircraft management.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

To learn more about Sawyer Aviation and its services visit sawyeraviation.com.