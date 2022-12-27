Aspen briefs: Gant names new hires; book talk Thursday at Explore

Todd Reese and Kristen Babich

Courtesy of The Gant Aspen

The Gant Aspen recently announced the appointment of Todd Reese and Kristen Babich as its director of food and beverage and events manager, respectively.

Reese has worked 28 years in Aspen and in many of the town’s top restaurants. Prior to The Gant, he was general manager for Matsuhisa, where he worked for 18 years. Before there, his tenure included serving as food and beverage director at Maroon Creek Club, opening Todd English’s then Olives at The St. Regis and acting as restaurant manager at The Little Nell. A New Mexico native, Reese grew up in Dallas and studied hotel and restaurant management at Texas Tech University prior to moving to Aspen.

Aspen Skiing Co. recruited Babich from Nantucket in 2015, and she worked in multiple restaurants including Ajax Tavern, Limelight Aspen, Limelight Snowmass, and Sam’s. She also has served at Kenichi, Matsuhisa Aspen, Hotel Jerome, and W Hotel Aspen. She has also gained sous-chef and event-planning experience while working for an array of private chefs in the Aspen valley. A Key West native, Babich learned hospitality at an early age with both parents in leadership roles in the industry prior to graduating from Florida International University with a degree in hospitality management. As events manager, she will work with the food and beverage, sales, and reservations teams on the resort’s events, special occasions, corporate gatherings and conferences.

Aspen writer to speak Thursday

Hal Harvey

Energy-policy expert and long-time Aspen resident Hal Harvey will speak about his new book Thursday, Dec. 29, at Explore Booksellers in Aspen. There will be a pre-event reception hosted by Community Office for Resource Efficiency at 4 p.m. followed by the event at 4:30 p.m. He will be interviewed by County Commissioner Greg Poschman. Harvey’s new book, The Big Fix: 7 Practical Steps to Save Our Planet, offers tips on how citizens can influence the decisions being made to address the world climate crisis.