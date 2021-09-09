Aspen briefs: Elementary library gets honor; e-waste collect event set

Aspen Elementary librarian earns “Highly Effective” designation

Aspen Elementary School has achieved the statewide Highly Effective Schools Through Libraries designation thanks to the work of Lisa May Howard, a library media specialist at the school and 19-year district employee, according to a news release.

The program provides guidance to K-12 educators to foster student success and recognizes “outstanding school library programs and librarians,” according to the state Department of Education. Librarians can earn credentials in five different areas: planning, instruction, leadership, environment and management.

Howard was one of 17 librarians in the state to be recognized for the program, the release states.

The process involved hundreds of hours of work and provided opportunities to develop book collections and explore environment- and diversity-related projects. It also allowed Howard — at one point the only librarian on campus — to collaborate with others in her field and with Aspen Elementary School teachers.

City to host free e-waste recycling event

The city of Aspen is hosting a free e-waste collection event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Marolt Housing Parking Lot (100 Marolt Place).

Electronic waste is almost anything with a plug or battery including computers, printers, televisions and cellphones. Items that are not accepted include batteries, mercury bulbs, refrigerators, large appliances, A/C units, thermostats, smoke/CO2 detectors or any items with hazardous chemicals.

E-waste from businesses will not be accepted at this event but can be recycled for a fee with BlueStarRecyclers in Basalt. More information on the Aspen event, go to cityofaspen.com.