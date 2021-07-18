Aspen briefs: E-waste dropoff scheduled; child care financial aid; council off to retreat

Aspen City Council will hold its annual retreat this week where the five-member board will reflect on successes and challenges from the past year Monday and then focus Tuesday on upcoming goals for 2021.

Those goals have been identified as establishing a policy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions; fostering more affordable housing through land use code amendments and other measures; providing more affordable child care options and other initiatives that have not yet been identified.

Council and staff members will be meet in the Dunaway Community Room at the Pitkin County Library from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Child care assistance available

Kids First and the city of Aspen provide a financial aid program to help defray the expense of child care for working families.

The deadline for applications is Aug.1, with assistance to begin Sept. 1. Only new applicants are asked to apply. Applications are available at Kids First or at http://www.cityofaspen.com/316/Financial-Aid .

For more information, contact Kids First at 970-920-5769, or email Cecelia.Martin@cityofaspen.com .

City of Aspen to host electronic recycling event

In Colorado, it’s illegal to dispose of electronic waste such as computers, printers and TVs, in solid-waste landfills. E-waste contains heavy metals, which could leach into the soil and groundwater.

The city of Aspen will host an e-waste collection event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Seot. 18 at 100 Marolt Place in Aspen.

For a fee, people also can schedule a drop-off at Blue Star Recyclers in Basalt.

Blue Star Recyclers is a nonprofit social enterprise with the mission to ethically recycle electronics to create local jobs for people with disabilities.

They are located at 7121 Willits Lane in Basalt, across from Love Rocks Home Goods.

Voluntary closure in effect at Wildwood launch site

Due to low flow on the Roaring Fork River, a voluntary closure is now in place at the Wildwood launch site at North Star Nature Preserve.

Floaters wishing to access the water at North Star should launch their watercraft at South Gate. The access point is about halfway between the Wildwood put-in and the pedestrian bridge take-out and is marked by a bright multicolored flag used for paraglider landings.

Roaring Fork flows east of Aspen have dropped below 60 cubic feet per second, prompting the closure.