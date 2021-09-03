Aspen briefs: COVID testing back at airport; Little Nell event to benefit youth nonprofit

COVID testing site at Aspen airport reopens

The Aspen Airport COVID-19 testing facility reopened Friday in the airport cell phone lot in anticipation of increased visitation to the area, Pitkin County officials announced Friday.

The reopening also addresses the need for additional testing capacity in the event a person is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or has had a known exposure to someone with COVID. Testing is free and available Monday through Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m (days and times subject to change). Appointments are helpful but not required.

Additional testing sites are open in the community with more sites available in the next few weeks. The El Jebel Community Center site will also be reopening beginning Sept. 13. Go to covid19.pitkincounty.com for more information and testing locations.

Nell event to benefit YouthEntity

To celebrate Labor Day and get the week started for Food & Wine Classic, The Little Nell is hosting a Fall Fiesta event Monday at the courtyard with some of the money going to help a local nonprofit to support valley children.

The Little Nell’s culinary team will be joined by guest chefs Gustavo Pinet from Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal and Drew Deckman from Deckman’s en el Mogor. A native of Mexico City, Pinet’s cooking style incorporates influences and flavors from all over Mexico. Deckman, a Michelin Star chef, will bring his signature wood-fired, open-air cooking to Aspen. Also, a five-piece mariachi band from Denver will add to the entertainment.

Tickets are $195 and it includes all food, cocktails, wine and beer.

In addition $20 from each ticket sale, plus all silent auction proceeds, will benefit YouthEntity, a local non-profit with the mission to empower and prepare youth for successful futures through financial education and career readiness.

For more information go to thelittlenell.com.