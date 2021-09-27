Aspen briefs: ‘Best Of’ nominations closes Friday; Women’s Rights March set for Saturday; event set to help literacy nonprofit

Annual “Best Of …” nomination period closes Friday

Nominations for this year’s “Best of 2021 Aspen, Snowmass, Basalt” are into the final week with the nomination period ending Friday. So far, The Aspen Times has received more than 10,000 nominations.

The annual event organized by The Times tips a cap to the very best our area has to offer. The strength of our locals, businesses and organizations makes the community great, and we want to celebrate those who rise to the top.

Only the top 10 nominees in our 118 categories will move into the voting period. Once we have the nominations narrowed, the voting period is Monday to Oct.18, and the winners will be announced Dec. 3 when the “Best Of 2021” magazine hits newsstands.

To submit a nomination, go to aspentimes.com and click on the “Best Of 2021” icon.

Women’s Rights March set for Saturday in Aspen

As part of a national movement, a Women’s Right March is planned for Aspen starting at 11 a.m. Saturday at Paepcke Park.





The local event, which is being organized by Aspen High School student Oceane Jones, will happen on the same day as other marches throughout the nation, encompassing more than 90 organizations coming together to protect Roe vs. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that protects a women’s right to terminate a pregnancy by abortion.

The march, which is open to all ages and genders and is scheduled to go down Main Street, then onto Mill Street, through Wagner Park then back to Paepcke Park.

More information go to aspenforwomen.weebly.com .

Running event to help Literacy Outreach

The Glenwood Canyon Shuffle Race for Literacy is set for Saturday in Glenwood Canyon. The race benefits the local nonprofit Literacy Outreach, which works to combat illiteracy in our community.

There will be a 5-mile run, which will start and finish at No Name exit 119 (run west on the bike path toward Glenwood then back). The event is $30 and begins at 9 a.m. Racers should park at the race finish at No Name rest area and additional parking will be at the Glenwood Canyon Resort near the rest area.

Register online at Active.com .