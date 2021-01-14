Aspen braces itself for another restaurant shutdown

"The Slippery Slope" (2020) by Adam Stamp at the Aspen Art Museum. (Photo Amanda Rae)



There’s a new bar in Aspen that perfectly sums up this period of time during the global pandemic: The Slippery Slope.

Stationed on the top floor of the Aspen Art Museum (AAM) and fully stocked with unopened bottles of booze on mirrored shelving, the installation by Los Angeles-based artist Adam Stamp is intended for real use. According to a museum statement, the A-frame sculpture is an “emotional support object … during a moment when social spaces and socializing is fraught, and as people struggle to find new ways to connect, gather, and celebrate.”

Stamp created napkins, matchbooks, bar paraphernalia, and even bartender uniforms for the piece, which obviously references the winter sports culture that plays out on Aspen Mountain (itself in clear view when one stands before the smooth, wooden bar). While the structure is not in use currently due to COVID restrictions, its existence this winter points to the other meaning of its name, “the general idea of falling down a bad path.”

By the time you read this, Aspen City Council will have decided whether to venture from “orange-plus-plus” level of restrictions, set in place on Dec. 21, which allows restaurants to operate at 25% capacity until mandatory closure at 10 p.m., to red or purple levels, both of which will effectively shut down indoor dining but allow takeout. (As the most extreme level, purple institutes a strict stay-at-home order for residents.) The food and beverage community has been vocal in its opposition to another restaurant shutdown, which crushed business last spring. One local owner noted that switching levels as if flicking a light switch creates a huge financial strain on restaurants, which purchase thousands of dollars of perishable food multiple times per week. Not to mention that hundreds upon hundreds of workers will lose jobs. Even the most robust takeout operation will not be able to accommodate the deluge of residents scrambling for employment if code red is enacted.

So on Saturday, Jan. 9, Meat & Cheese Restaurant and Farm Shop launched a petition on Change.org: “Keep Restaurants Open.” The document fights back against the notion that the Aspen City Council is pandering to the restaurant industry at the expense of community wellbeing through this holiday season. As Meat & Cheese restaurant manager Sam Hayes writes in the description: “The term ‘industry’ is too vague. We are 1,500 individuals.”

Locals are on the front lines, dealing with customers who don’t always follow the rules on social distancing and mask-wearing. Locals suffer the financial stress of fewer customers as well as the mental stress of dealing with the 25%. Based on anecdotal evidence, this dining population is comprised largely of visitors, some of whom still resist basic safety precautions. No matter how COVID-19 case investigators label “the restaurant industry,” another shutdown will likely irreparably harm these employees who represent one-fifth of the Aspen population.

Taking a different viewpoint, some folks are urging for shutdown now, when post-holiday traffic dips, in the hope that we can return to current capacity levels for President’s Day Weekend in mid-February and again during spring break in March and April. Neither option factors in the real driver of community spread: private gatherings.

Local government banned personal gatherings at private residences (including lodging accommodations) as of Dec. 22, but they’re still happening. I met a guy on Aspen Mountain last week who told me he was invited to a New Year’s Eve bash—“with a 50-person guest list!” he exclaimed. Yup.

As of Monday morning — about three hours before the Pitkin County Board of Health emergency meeting at 1 p.m. — Aspen’s “Keep Restaurants Open” petition on Change.org has garnered more than 3,200 signatures (and counting) toward its goal of 5,000. Whether this apparent public support of keeping restaurants open will influence the City’s decision remains to be seen. I’m hopeful for a resolution that does not unfairly punish some 1,500 workers and potentially lead to a wave of permanent restaurant closures.

Workers in restaurants, retail shops, and hotels are clearly exhausted from battling pushback from the visiting public. At AAM, SO Café manager Mary Daly was wiping down a table with disinfectant in the sunlight-filled dining room when she told me that she’s sick of it.

“Even with these,” she said, picking up a placard that implores guests to wear masks at all times, even when seated, unless actively eating or drinking. She gestured to an Italian couple behind me: The man had removed his mask, though he wasn’t eating or drinking. Fifteen minutes prior, I’d heard another employee mention mask-wearing to the table.

I tried to brighten the mood by commenting on “The Slippery Slope,” which sat unattended, polished and glistening in the afternoon sunlight.

“Hopefully we can use it, eventually!” Daly said.

Pledges to act right in an effort to help stop community spread are not enough. We need a social shift and personal accountability. We need everyone — locals and visitors — to just say no to gathering. Stay home unless dining out. Businesses are maxed out on doing their part. AAM has instituted a new reservations policy that extends to dining at SO Café: Visitors must sign-in for a table by scanning a QR code upon entry. It’s just one more layer that might help with contact tracing, if needed.

As I finished my chopped salad and took a final swig of water before donning my mask once again, I noticed that the culprit couple had switched tables. I had to wonder if the move was a direct attempt to escape the sightline of workers stationed at the café kiosk. Or maybe the woman, who had pulled her mask down to shoot selfies from the roof deck outside, just wanted a better view of Aspen Mountain. Either way, their position at a two-top right by the entrance was telling: on the edge of “The Slippery Slope.”

Amanda Rae is the editor of “The Aspen Cookbook,” out now as a community fundraiser for local restaurants through the Aspen Board of Realtors. AspenCookbook.com