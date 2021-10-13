Aspen BOE candidate forum set for Thursday at District Theater

The six candidates vying for the three open seats on the Aspen School District Board of Education will discuss their reasons for running and their ideals during a forum from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Aspen District Theater.

Organized by local media organizations — The Aspen Times, Aspen Daily News, Aspen Public Radio and Grassroots TV — the evening will offer candidates two-minute opening and closing statements, with a Q&A filling out the remaining 90 minutes, with topics including climate and culture at the district, managing COVID-19 in and out of the classroom, mental health, teacher and curriculum concerns, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion issues.

Susan Zimet, who served as school board president during her previous term, is seeking re-election. The other seats were left vacant by Susan Marolt, who is term-limited, and Dwayne Romero, who is not seeking re-election.

Anna Zane, Christa Gieszl, John Galambos, Larry Butler and Stacey Weiss round out the field.

Jonathan Nickell and Katy Frisch, the two most recent school board members, have two more years to serve on their terms.





The forum will be broadcast via Grassroots TV on grassrootstv.org, and a small audience will be permitted onsite, with proof of vaccination and masks, per the school district guidelines. Registration for the in-person event is free and can be done online via aspenboeforum.eventbrite.com .

Ballots were mailed to registered voters Friday, and votes — whether returned via drop boxes, mail or at the polls on Election Day — must be received by Nov. 2. The three winning candidates will take an oath of office in early December.