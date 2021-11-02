 Aspen, Basalt election results: School boards, ballot questions put to 2021 voters | AspenTimes.com
Aspen, Basalt election results: School boards, ballot questions put to 2021 voters

Here is a look at the results for the races and questions in the Pitkin and Eagle County areas in the Roaring Fork Valley (as of 7:20 p.m.):

Aspen School Board

(top 3 vote-getters earn seat)

John Galambos – 12.76% | 1,042

Stacey Weiss – 21.46% | 1,752


Lawrence Butler – 11.72% | 957

Susan M. Zimet – 21.65 % | 1,768

Christa Gieszl – 20.26% | 1,654

Anna Zane – 12.15% | 992

City of Aspen Ballot Question 2A

Amendment to the Aspen Municipal Code regarding Wheeler RETT funds

(must have 60% to pass)

Yes/For: 69.65% | 1,237

No/Against: 30.35% | 539

City of Aspen Ballot Question 2B

Land Exchange for Conservation Easement over the Pride of Aspen Property on Shadow Mountain

Yes/For: 74.21% | 1,269

No/Against: 25.79% | 441

Town of Basalt Ballot Issue 3A

Basalt Forward Program

Yes/For: 73.54% | 681

No/Against: 26.46% | 245

Roaring Fork School District Board of Education

District A

Kenneth Teitler: 74.97% | 4,918

Chase McWhorter: 25.03% | 1,642

District E

Kathryn Kuhlenberg: 79.90% | 4,734

Steven G. Fotion: 20.10% | 1,191

Roaring Fork School District Ballot Issue 5B

Mill Levy Override

Yes/For: 67.71% | 5,386

No/Against: 32.29% | 2,568

Special District

Redstone Ranch Acres Road Improvement District Ballot Issue 6A

Yes/For: 78.47% | 22

No/Against: 21.43% | 6

