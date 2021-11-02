Aspen, Basalt election results: School boards, ballot questions put to 2021 voters
Here is a look at the results for the races and questions in the Pitkin and Eagle County areas in the Roaring Fork Valley (as of 7:20 p.m.):
Aspen School Board
(top 3 vote-getters earn seat)
John Galambos – 12.76% | 1,042
Stacey Weiss – 21.46% | 1,752
Lawrence Butler – 11.72% | 957
Susan M. Zimet – 21.65 % | 1,768
Christa Gieszl – 20.26% | 1,654
Anna Zane – 12.15% | 992
City of Aspen Ballot Question 2A
Amendment to the Aspen Municipal Code regarding Wheeler RETT funds
(must have 60% to pass)
Yes/For: 69.65% | 1,237
No/Against: 30.35% | 539
City of Aspen Ballot Question 2B
Land Exchange for Conservation Easement over the Pride of Aspen Property on Shadow Mountain
Yes/For: 74.21% | 1,269
No/Against: 25.79% | 441
Town of Basalt Ballot Issue 3A
Basalt Forward Program
Yes/For: 73.54% | 681
No/Against: 26.46% | 245
Roaring Fork School District Board of Education
District A
Kenneth Teitler: 74.97% | 4,918
Chase McWhorter: 25.03% | 1,642
District E
Kathryn Kuhlenberg: 79.90% | 4,734
Steven G. Fotion: 20.10% | 1,191
Roaring Fork School District Ballot Issue 5B
Mill Levy Override
Yes/For: 67.71% | 5,386
No/Against: 32.29% | 2,568
Special District
Redstone Ranch Acres Road Improvement District Ballot Issue 6A
Yes/For: 78.47% | 22
No/Against: 21.43% | 6
Gieszl, Weiss, Zimet land seats on Aspen Board of Education
Former Aspen teacher Stacey Weiss will take an oath of office for Aspen’s Board of Education alongside two doctors: incumbent Susan Zimet, who currently serves as the school board president, and newcomer Christa Gieszl, who currently serves as the co-chair of the District Accountability Committee.