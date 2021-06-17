Aspen arts organization to host thank-you event for essential workers
Free public tickets available starting June 21
Ten Aspen area arts organizations have teamed to produce a tribute event for essential workers, thanking them for the services they have provided through the coronavirus pandemic.
Titled “Reflections: A Tribute to Essential Workers,” the free program June 27 at the Benedict Music Tent will include performance honoring Roaring Fork Valley teachers, medical professionals, fire and public safety officials.
The program will include remarks by Gov. Jared Polis and performances by the New Orleans jazz band Tuba Skinny, a medley of musical theater and pop hits, a classical performance by the American Brass Quintet, and a Mexican folk dance performance by Aspen Santa Fe Ballet’s Folklorico group.
Presenters include the Aspen Art Museum, Aspen Film, the Aspen Institute, the Aspen Music Festival and School, Jazz Aspen Snowmass, the Pitkin County Library and Theatre Aspen. Honored guests will receive a custom limited edition print from Anderson Ranch Arts Center and a copy of the Aspen Words Literary Prize-winning novel “The Night Watchman” by Louise Erdrich.
Essential workers can reserve tickets online now using the access code “REFLECTIONS.” Free tickets will be made available to the general public beginning Monday.
Seating is available in vaccinated and distanced sections, with capacity capped at 1,000. Proceedings will begin at 2 p.m. More info and registration at aspenmusicfestival.com.
