Aspen Art Museum to host Youth Art Expo

Adam Stamp, “Old Finished Toys R’ Us Edifice,” 2021. (Courtesy image)



The Aspen Art Museum is encouraging young artists from Aspen to Rifle to submit artwork for its new Roaring Fork Youth Art Expo, to run Feb. 27 through March 14.

The student show, open to area K-12 students, marks the first time local student art will hang in the museum’s galleries since its new building opened in 2014 and the first time the museum made an open call for local student art since the Valley Kids Art Show was discontinued in 2005.

Los Angeles-based artist Adam Stamp is organizing the exhibition, titled “Still Lifes and Works from Home.” It will center around artwork created at home and inspired by three thematic prompts for works of varied sizes: something or someone you miss (8.5-by-11 inches); your favorite object or room in your home (11-by-17 inches); and a meal you enjoy eating (18-by-24 inches).

“Much of the pre-COVID artmaking has had to pivot to virtual workshops and ‘behind-the-scenes making,’” reads a museum announcement. “This exhibition aims to celebrate this generation’s achievements and provide an opportunity to showcase the art being made in the confines of one’s bedroom.”

The expo will be on view in Galleries 4 and 5 at the museum, displayed on the surreal architectural cabin and mountainous landscape structures designed by artist Veit Laurent Kurz for the current “Winterfest” show and sale.

“Created with the dream of housing works by young and emerging artists in mind, this exhibition allows for those connections to extend into our local community,” reh announcement reads.

Artwork submissions will be accepted through Saturday, Feb. 13, at the museum’s main visitor services desk in Aspen, as well as various drop-off locations throughout the Roaring Fork Valley: Basalt Regional Library, The Launchpad in Carbondale, YouthZone in Glenwood Springs and Rifle Branch Library.

In addition to participating in the exhibition, all artists will be awarded a certificate and receive a t-shirt designed by Adam Stamp to mark their participation.

More information may be found at aspenartmuseum.org.