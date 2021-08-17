Aspen Art Museum to host panel on its history

Courtesy photo



The Aspen Art Museum will host a free panel discussion on Thursday with three curators whose work at the institution stretches back to its founding in 1979.

Held in the Wheeler Room at the Hotel Jerome, “Then and Now: Behind the Scenes at the Museum” will feature Don Stuber and David Floria, who staged exhibitions in the museum’s early years, and current curator Simone Krug. The discussion will be moderated by Aspen Times arts editor Andrew Travers.

The free event will run from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Register at aspenartmuseum.org