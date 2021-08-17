Aspen Art Museum to host panel on its history
The Aspen Art Museum will host a free panel discussion on Thursday with three curators whose work at the institution stretches back to its founding in 1979.
Held in the Wheeler Room at the Hotel Jerome, “Then and Now: Behind the Scenes at the Museum” will feature Don Stuber and David Floria, who staged exhibitions in the museum’s early years, and current curator Simone Krug. The discussion will be moderated by Aspen Times arts editor Andrew Travers.
The free event will run from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Register at aspenartmuseum.org
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Autumn Words announces public events
Aspen Autumn Words, the writers’ conference and festival rescheduled to September from its standard Summer Words slot, has announced four virtual events and two in-person events open to the public.