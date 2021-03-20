Aspen Art Museum seeks local artists for fellowships

The Aspen Art Museum on Friday invited Roaring Fork Valley artists to apply for six available spots as the museum’s upcoming 2021–2022 Artist Fellows.

In its third year, the fellowship provides mentored professional development and support for artists working from Aspen to Rifle, including the communities of Silt, New Castle, Glenwood Springs, Carbondale, El Jebel, Basalt, Old Snowmass, and Snowmass Village.

Artists working in any medium and at any level (from emerging to established) can apply.

Applications will be accepted through April 10, with final notification of incoming Artist Fellows made by April 18. Applicants must be 18 years of age at the beginning of the program on April 18 and commit to scheduled monthly meetings through December.

The nine-month Artist Fellowship group will meet for such opportunities as conversations with visiting artists and curators, presentations by AAM staff, and facilitated studio visits with their cohort.

Over the course of the fellowship, participating artists will develop a creative project with the input of museum staff. At the end of the program, they will present their work and share their creative process with the public through an artist talk, performance, demonstration, or other format. Each Artist Fellow receives an honorarium to help realize their project.

Find applicant requirements, application details, selection criteria and a link to the Call for Entry platform at aspenartmuseum.org.