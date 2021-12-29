Aspen Art Museum closed through Jan. 7 due to virus concerns

The Aspen Art Museum will be closed through Jan. 7, 2022. (Aspen Art Museum/Courtesy photo)



The Aspen Art Museum closed to the public on Wednesday and will remain shuttered through Jan. 7.

Notice of the closure was posted on the museum’s website on Tuesday night, followed by an announcement to museum members from director Nicola Lees Wednesday morning.

“As we continue to monitor the ongoing impact of COVID-19 and the increase in cases in the Roaring Fork Valley, we have made the difficult decision to close the Aspen Art Museum to the public,” Lees wrote.

The closure comes during what had been expected to be a high point of public engagement with “Andy Warhol: Lifetimes,” a museum-wide survey of the pop artist. A benefit party celebrating the exhibition had been slated for Wednesday evening. Its cancellation and the facility closure follows the cancellation last week of public workshops, tours and family art-making experiences at the museum.

At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the museum closed from March through July 1, 2020, when it reopened with new health and safety protocols in place. The museum then closed for six weeks this fall during installation of the Warhol show and a reconfiguration of its welcome area and Rooftop Café, re-opening Dec. 3. “Andy Warhol: Lifetimes” is scheduled to run through March 27, 2022.