Aspen Art Museum adds free public events to ArtCrush celebration





The Aspen Art Museum will host free concerts and talks in the days leading up to its 2021 ArtCrush lineup. The museum also announcing a free family-friendly event and party on Thursday.

ArtCrush, the museum’s annual gala and fundraiser will take place Buttermilk Ski Area on Aug. 6. The 2021 event will honor painter Mary Weatherford with the Aspen Award for Art. The tony event, the museum’s largest fundraiser, was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year the museum will host an ArtCrush2021 Auction Preview inside the museum galleries from July 27 to Aug. 5, opening for public view more than 45 works to be auctioned at the private gala. In previous renditions of the event, a “PreviewCrush” showcased the auction pieces at commercial galleries in Aspen for one day.

An ArtCrush Welcome Party on Aug. 4 at the museum is open to all museum members, as well as ArtCrush ticketholders. Also that day the museum will host a free panel discussion on public monuments and current debates about who should and should not be memorialized by them.

Another free event, After Hours at the Aspen Art Museum, begins at 6 p.m. on Aug. 5 with guided gallery tours and a specialty cocktail by artist Adam Stamp’s Slipper Slope bar. Also that night, the museum will host a free performance by Stephen Prina, who will stage a performance of his 1976 composition String Quartet for Six Players. Registration is required for each event.

In collaboration with Frieze, the museum will also publish a commemorative ArtCrush magazine.

The gala’s previously long-running WineCrush tasting event is off the schedule.

“With artists taking the lead, and with a greater involvement than ever in our broad community, ArtCrush 2021 points the way toward a future at the AAM of increased artist commissions and site-specific programs,” Aspen Art Museum director Nicola Lees said in an announcement, “more collaborations both local and international, and a deeper commitment than ever to the experience of mind, body, and spirit that so powerfully defines Aspen.”

The museum will also host a free family-friendly “Midsummer Blow Out” on Saturday, July 31. Running from 2-4 p.m. it will include a performance by Denver’s Brothers of Brass and live music curated by KDNK. Hosted by Gabrielle Rucker of Sparkle Nation Book Club, activities will include garden-related art-making in artist Precious Okoyomon’s rooftop garden installation.

Other ArtCrush events remain invitation only. Those include private art collection visits, a performative lunch experience at Pine Creek Cookhouse with Spiral Theory Test Kitchen and tastings with artist Zina Saro-Wiwa’s Illicit Gin Institute.