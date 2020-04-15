Aspen area in winter storm watch starting Thursday; snow totals above 10,000 feet could hit 20 inches

The second winter storm of the week is expected to roll into the Colorado mountains late Wednesday and produce snow amounts ranging from 5 inches to nearly 2 feet of snow into Friday afternoon.

The Aspen area is under a winter storm watch all day Thursday until noon Friday, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS has a winter storm warning for parts of the Colorado mountains above 10,000 feet, according to an update Wednesday morning.

The watch area includes Aspen, Snowmass and Vail, and moderate to heavy snow is possible with accumulations forecast for 4 to 8 inches, the weather service predicts.

“Snow will become more widespread Thursday into the late-week period as another cold system impacts the region,” according to the NWS. “Snow will be favored over the mountains but will fall in lower elevations at times.”

The warning calls for 10 to 14 inches of snow “with locally higher amounts up to 20 inches (and) winds gusting as high as 40 mph.” Those areas include the Gore, Elk and West Elk ranges and mountains in northern and central Colorado.

“A storm system and cold front will drop southward across the north Wednesday and progress into the central corridor by Thursday,” the NWS predicts.

Travel and backcountry conditions are expected to be difficult. The avalanche forecast for the weekend will be updated by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

High temperatures in Aspen are forecast in the 40s into the weekend, and overnight lows in the lower-20s.