Aspen-area conservation groups offer opportunities for trail work, backpacking

An aerial view of the Thompson Divide region west of Carbondale.

EcoFlight photo

Two outdoor events sponsored by conservation groups and open to the public are coming up, one for pleasure and one for work.

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers and Wilderness Workshop are seeking volunteers for a project Saturday, Sept. 7 on the Cathedral Lake Trail. A maintenance and restoration project was coordinated with the U.S. Forest Service.

Volunteers will work within 1 mile of the trailhead to reduce muddy trail sections and improve the hiking experience. A variety of work will be available for all skill levels.

Registration and check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the trailhead 12 miles up Castle Creek Road. Work will begin at 9 a.m. Dinner and drinks will be provided at the end of work at 4 p.m. There will be a break for lunch, which volunteers must provide for themselves.

Pre-registration is available at http://www.rfov.org.

Another outdoor opportunity is being hosted by Wilderness Workshop and The Wilderness Society. They are offering a free, guided, three-day backpacking trip this Labor Day Weekend into the heart of Thompson Divide, southwest of Carbondale.

The nearly 20-mile trip is Saturday, Aug. 31 to Monday, Sept. 2. It starts near Twins Peaks on Four Mile Road and ends on the south side of the Divide on the Braderich Creek Trail between Redstone and Coal Basin.

“This backpacking trip is wonderfully scenic and is characterized by rushing streams, giant aspen groves and expansive views of the Elk Mountains,” Wilderness Workshop’s description said.

Participants must bring their own gear, including a large backpack, food, a water filtration device and lightweight tent and sleeping gear. No dogs are allowed. It is recommended for humans 18 years of age and older.

Brandon Jones will lead the trip. He can be reached by email with questions, brandon@wildernessworkshop.org.

Participants must register at https://wildernessworkshop.org/backpack-thompson-divide/.