Aspen area closures, cancellations

Richard Zuckerwar takes a photos of the closure sign outside of Belly Up Aspen on Thursday.

Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times

The following closures, cancellations and event changes are in effect as of 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13.

• The Aspen Art Museum will be closed through March 31, according to spokeswoman KristinAnn Janishefski, who added “we will reassess as new information becomes available.”

• Wheeler Opera House is closed until at least March 31. T

• Aspen Recreation Center, Red Brick Gym, Aspen Ice Garden, the golf simulator at Aspen Golf Club and Red Brick Center for the Arts are closed until March 31 and those closures may be extended. As well, the Aspen Youth Center, a privately run nonprofit that operates from the ARC, is closed until at least March 31.

• Classes in the Aspen Recreation Center, Red Brick Gym and Red Brick Center for the Arts will not resume until April 15.

• Non-mandatory city advisory board and commissions will stop meeting through April 15.

• The city will be issuing no new event permits until April 15. The city will be re-evaluating event permits that have already been issued, which may be subject to further consideration.

• This weekend’s Apres Ski Cocktail is canncelled.

• Aspen Shortsfest, originally scheduled for March 31 through April 5, is canceled. The organization is considering a virtual presentation of the festival and will have updates on the matter. Those who purchased tickets in advance can contact the Wheeler Box Office for refund information at 970-920-5770 locally or toll-free at 866-449-0464.

• Aspen Skiing Co. is keeping its lifts open, but has canceled such upcoming events as the Hi-Fi concerts, the Kick Aspen Big Air, NASTAR National Championships and the US Tech Championships.

• The KDNK community radio concert and live remote broadcast with Pure Weed and Handshake Moments set for Friday at the Aspen Art Museum is canceled. The concert with Handshake Moments will still take place at the KDNK station in Carbondale as a live broadcast from 6 to 7 p.m., but is not open to the public.

• Aspen Shakti’s physical studio space is temporarily closed.

• The St. Patrick’s Dinner, which is hosted by St. Mary Catholic Church and set for March 17 at Bumps Restaurant, is canceled.

• Aspen Chapel has suspended all social gatherings until further notice, and will live stream its Sunday service while offering its weekly classes via Zoom. No in-person gatherings will be held. The live stream of Sunday’s service starts at 9:30 a.m. at http://www.aspenchapel.org. Call 970-925-7184 or email info@aspenchapel.org for more details.

• Community Office for Resource Efficiency has cancelled Tales of Water opening reception at Skye Gallery on Friday and DJ Spooky: Arctic Rhythms on March 18.

• The Aspen Historical Society has temporarily closed public access to the Wheeler/Stallard Museum and the archive building. It also has suspended its public tour schedule and has postponed upcoming events until further notice.

• The Aspen Thrift Shop is temporarily closed and is not accepting donations. “Many of our volunteers are in the at-risk population and/or taking care of those that are,” the nonprofit said. “Though we consistently make every effort to keep our shop clean, anyone familiar with the Thrift Shop understands it would be impossible to wipe and sanitize every item and surface.”

• Basalt Library has canceled programming that includes Saturday’s Winter Writing Workshop, the Roaring Fork Quilt Guild Gathering on Tuesday and the movie screening “The Mask You Live In” on March 21.

• The Aspen Center for Environmental Studies has postponed next week’s Wild & Scenic Film Festival.

• Roaring Fork Fire and Rescue has suspended all fire and life safety inspections and community gatherings/meetings until further notice.

• Carbondale Arts has postponed the 12th annual Green is the New Black Fashion Extravaganza until Nov. 12 to 14, due to the recommendations of Garfield County Public Health.

• 5Point Film has postponed the 5Point Adventure Film Festival 2020, scheduled for April 22 to 26 in Carbondale, to October 14 to 18.

• Challenge Aspen has canceled all remaining Winter REC and CAMO programs, lessons and retreats for the winter season.

• LIFT-UP Thrift Stores in Rifle and Parachute will be closed through March 18 so staff can help man the Food Pantries. Extended Table service in Rifle and Glenwood Springs is suspended until further notice while staff, partners and the community work on options. The Food Pantries are currently operating under regular hours, but are in need of additional volunteers in order to stay open for those in need. Visit liftup.org website to volunteer and for updates on hours and closures.

• Belly Up Aspen nightclub said it is “temporarily pausing our operations,” noting that as “longtime members of this community, nothing is more important than the health and safety of our customers, employees and artists.”

• Bob Weir performances at Belly Up, which were scheduled March 29 and 30, as well as April 1, have been postponed. The new show dates are Oct. 7, 8 and 9.



Event closures and cancellations related to coronavirus can be sent to rcarroll@aspentimes.com.