Aspen-area Christmas services

With the Christmas holiday over the weekend, here is a list of the church services in the Aspen area. For more information and updates, go to the individual websites. Note, with mask mandates in Pitkin and Eagle counties, many churches have mask requirements.
CHRISTMAS EVE
ASPEN
Aspen Chapel: 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Family Service; 8 p.m. Midnight Mass. http://www.aspenchapel.org
Aspen Community Church: 6 p.m. http://www.aspencommunitychurch.org
Christ Episcopal Church: 5:30 p.m., 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. (5:30 p.m. includes visit from St. Nicholas) http://www.christchurchaspen.org
Crossroads Church: 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. http://www.ccaspen.com
St. Mary Catholic Church: 4 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. http://www.stmaryaspen.org
SNOWMASS
Snowmass Chapel: 5 p.m. (family-friendly), 7 p.m., 9 p.m. http://www.snowmasschapel.org
BASALT
Basalt Community Methodist Church: 6 p.m. http://www.basaltmethodistchurch.org
Grace Church of Roaring Fork Valley: 5 p.m. http://www.graceroaringfork.com
St. Peter’s of the Valley Episcopal Church: 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. http://www.stpetersbasalt.org
St. Vincent Catholic Church: 4:30 p.m. http://www.stvincentstmary.com
CARBONDALE
Faith Lutheran Church: 6 p.m. http://www.faithcarbondale.org
St. Mary of the Crown Catholic Church: 7 p.m. (Spanish) and 9 p.m. (English) http://www.stvincentstmary.com
The Orchard: 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. indoors; 6:30 p.m. outdoors. http://www.theorchardlife.com
CHRISTMAS DAY
ASPEN
Christ Episcopal Church: 10 a.m. http://www.christchurchaspen.org
St. Mary Catholic Church: 7:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. http://www.stmaryaspen.org
OLD SNOWMASS
St. Benedict’s Monastery: 8:15 a.m. (limited seating, vaccine and mask required) http://www.snowmassmonks.com
BASALT
St. Vincent Catholic Church: 11 a.m. (English) and 12:30 p.m. (Spanish) stvincentstmary.com
CARBONDALE
St. Mary of the Crown Catholic Church: 9 a.m. https://stvincentstmary.com/
