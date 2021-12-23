 Aspen-area Christmas services | AspenTimes.com
Aspen-area Christmas services

With the Christmas holiday over the weekend, here is a list of the church services in the Aspen area. For more information and updates, go to the individual websites. Note, with mask mandates in Pitkin and Eagle counties, many churches have mask requirements.

CHRISTMAS EVE

ASPEN

Aspen Chapel: 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Family Service; 8 p.m. Midnight Mass. http://www.aspenchapel.org

Aspen Community Church: 6 p.m. http://www.aspencommunitychurch.org

Christ Episcopal Church: 5:30 p.m., 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. (5:30 p.m. includes visit from St. Nicholas) http://www.christchurchaspen.org


Crossroads Church: 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. http://www.ccaspen.com

St. Mary Catholic Church: 4 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. http://www.stmaryaspen.org

SNOWMASS

Snowmass Chapel: 5 p.m. (family-friendly), 7 p.m., 9 p.m. http://www.snowmasschapel.org

BASALT

Basalt Community Methodist Church: 6 p.m. http://www.basaltmethodistchurch.org

Grace Church of Roaring Fork Valley: 5 p.m. http://www.graceroaringfork.com

St. Peter’s of the Valley Episcopal Church: 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. http://www.stpetersbasalt.org

St. Vincent Catholic Church: 4:30 p.m. http://www.stvincentstmary.com

CARBONDALE

Faith Lutheran Church: 6 p.m. http://www.faithcarbondale.org

St. Mary of the Crown Catholic Church: 7 p.m. (Spanish) and 9 p.m. (English) http://www.stvincentstmary.com

The Orchard: 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. indoors; 6:30 p.m. outdoors. http://www.theorchardlife.com

CHRISTMAS DAY

ASPEN

Christ Episcopal Church: 10 a.m. http://www.christchurchaspen.org

St. Mary Catholic Church: 7:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. http://www.stmaryaspen.org

OLD SNOWMASS

St. Benedict’s Monastery: 8:15 a.m. (limited seating, vaccine and mask required) http://www.snowmassmonks.com

BASALT

St. Vincent Catholic Church: 11 a.m. (English) and 12:30 p.m. (Spanish) stvincentstmary.com

CARBONDALE

St. Mary of the Crown Catholic Church: 9 a.m. https://stvincentstmary.com/

Local
