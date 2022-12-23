Aspen area Christmas Eve and Day services

The Aspen Chapel will have three services on Christmas Eve and one Christmas morning.

Aspen Chapel, 0077 Meadowood Drive, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m., Christmas Eve. The 4 p.m. service will be more geared toward young children. The 6 p.m. service will be more adult but suitable for kids and will be live-streamed. The 8 p.m. is the church’s Brazilian time “Midnight Mass.” The singing Frantzich Family will be performing. All are welcome. Christmas Day service at 9:30 a.m.

Aspen Community Church, 200 E. Bleeker St., 9:30 a.m. Christmas Day. Aspen Community Church is recognized as a Reconciling Congregation of the United Methodist Church, welcoming all persons regardless of race, nationality, economic status, citizenship, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any defining factor you can think of for which persons suffer bias and discrimination.

Cornerstone Christian Center, 20351 Highway 82, Basalt, Christmas Eve bonfire service from 5-6:30 p.m. Live nativity scene. Bonfire lights at 5 p.m. Service starts at 5:30 p.m. Candlelight service and hot cocoa and cider provided. Christmas Day service at 8:30 a.m.

Crossroads Church, 726 W. Francis St., Aspen. Services at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., Christmas Eve. Description: This special one-hour service is a mixture of Christmas songs, worship music, and a message about Christ and Christmas. Family-friendly. No services on Christmas Day. http://www.ccaspen.com /970-925-7828.

Snowmass Chapel, 5307 Owl Creek Road, Snowmass Village. 5 p.m. (family-friendly), 7 p.m. (choir and orchestra), and 9 p.m. (choir and orchestra); Christmas Eve. 10:30 a.m. on Christmas Day. Description: Snowmass Chapel is a multi-denominational Christian church and is a community of year-round locals, second-home owners. and visitors.





St. Mary Catholic Church, 533 E. Main St., Aspen. 4 p.m., 7 p.m., and 10 p.m. Christmas Eve. Christmas Day services are 7:30 a.m., 10 a.m., and 5:30 p.m. Description: Roman Catholic Mass.

Christ Episcopal Church, 536 W. North St. Services at 5:30 p.m., 8 p.m., and 11 p.m. Christmas Eve. The 5:30 service is a candlelight Eucharist service for families and children, with a special visit from St. Nicholas; 8 p.m. is traditional-candlelight Christmas Eve Eucharist; 11 p.m. is traditional-candlelight Christmas Eve Eucharist. All services are in-person. The 5:30 p.m. service will be live broadcast at christchurchaspen.org. Christmas Day service is at 10 a.m.

