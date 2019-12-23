Aspen area Christmas Eve and Christmas Day listings

Christmas Eve, Tuesday

Aspen Chapel — 4 p.m., children’s Christmas Eve Service featuring a children’s choir, acting and narration, and singing along to traditional music that will leave you feeling “light” and “joy”; 6 p.m, a jazz-inspired Christmas Eve service with vocalist Josefina Mendez, and trumpet and keyboard player, Tim Fox; 8 p.m., Christmas Eve Mass with communion and Jazz musicians Josefina Mendez and Tim Fox. Services will be led by Nicholas Vesey.

Aspen Community Church — Candlelight service at 6 p.m.

Basalt Community Methodist Church — Candlelight service beginning at 7 p.m. the Rev. Lillie will give the Christmas Eve message: “Fear Not! Which Way is Christmas?” along with readings of the Christmas Story from the Bible and your Christmas carols.

Christ Episcopal Church, Aspen — 4 p.m., a candlelight worship service for families and children with a special visit from St. Nicholas; 5:30 p.m., candlelight Eucharist service for families and children with a visit from St. Nicholas; 8 p.m., traditional candlelight Christmas Eve Eucharist service; 11 p.m., traditional candlelight Christmas Eve Eucharist

Crossroads Church — Services at the Wheeler Opera House, 320 E. Hyman Ave., at 5 and 7 p.m. This annual Christmas tradition is fun for the whole family. Evening includes sing-along Christmas carols with a full band and inspiring Christmas message. Admission is free, but please arrive early and with your entire group. No services on Christmas Day. http://www.ccaspen.com

Snowmass Chapel — 5 p.m. is a family-friendly service, and 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. offer a full choir and orchestra.

St. Mary Catholic Church, Aspen — 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Christmas Day, Wednesday

St. Benedict’s Monastery — 8:15 a.m. All are cordially invited to join the monks for the celebration of Christmas Mass at 8:15 a.m. Christmas Day and not at midnight as has been the previous custom.

St. Mary Catholic Church, Aspen — 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Snowmass Chapel — 5 p.m.