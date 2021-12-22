Aspen-area briefs: Youth mental health workshop sign-ups open; city department holiday closures

Applications open to students for mental health workshop

Local students can apply to join a 12-student “For You, By You” mental health workshop that will take place at Here House in Aspen on Feb. 10.

Applications are open through Jan. 14 to students from Aspen to Carbondale who are in eighth grade through senior year of high school at bit.ly/3qgtpZ6 . Lunch and snacks will be provided for participants and transportation will be available for those who need it.

During the all-day workshop, students will team up to create a mental health awareness campaign for youth and develop a “roadmap for thriving” they will present to the community March 3 at Here House.

The workshop and subsequent “Our Roadmap for Thriving” event are part of a five-event mental health series at Here House that kicked off in November in response to what organizers see as a critical need for more discussion about and support for youth mental health in the Roaring Fork Valley.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3ee2SGd .





City of Aspen limits municipal services for holiday season

The city of Aspen will close many of its facilities and suspend some virtual services the next two weekends — from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26 and Dec. 31 to Jan. 2.

Essential services remain in effect during the holidays and include services provided by police, streets, parks and utilities.

For more information about holiday closures and the continuation of essential services during the holidays, visit aspen.gov .

Limited construction hours are in effect in downtown Aspen

Holiday construction work hours went into effect on Dec. 18 for Aspen’s commercial core and will be put in place Saturday for the central resort area. During that time, only interior work is permitted with prior approval from the city’s engineering department.

Holiday restrictions will be lifted Jan. 3. For questions, call the engineering department at 970-920-5123.