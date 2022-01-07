Aspen-area briefs: Writing contest for kids; Winter Words resets date

Writing contest accepting submissions through Jan. 12

Aspen third- and fourth-graders have five more days to submit stories to the Fraser Creative Writing Contest offered by Jill Sheeley, a longtime local author who wrote the “Adventures of Fraser the Yellow Dog” children’s book series.

The deadline is Jan. 12 for Aspen Elementary School students to submit stories to their teachers. The topic this year is “friendship.” The winning stories will be published in the Aspen Times and the authors will have their names engraved on a plaque of the winners.

For submission criteria and more information, visit bit.ly/3qZ51vr .

New date for ‘Powder Days’ at Winter Words

The literary nonprofit Aspen Words has rescheduled its Winter Words author talk by “Powder Days” author Heather Hansman at Paepcke Auditorium to Feb. 23 at 6 p.m..

The event, featuring Hansman in conversation with the Aspen Skiing Co.’s Auden Schendler, had been scheduled for Jan. 12 but was postponed due to the spike of coronavirus infections in the Aspen area. Aspen Words announced the new date “with an abundance of caution and hope that by next month we can gather in person more safely.” More info at AspenWords.org.