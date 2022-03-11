Aspen-area briefs: Roundabout work starts Monday; Sister Cities event; moose warning near Smuggler

Roundabout work will bring lane closure Monday

Preliminary work on reconstruction of the roundabout west of Aspen begins Monday and drivers should prepare for possible delays, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

CDOT workers will close the roundabout’s outside lane to set up equipment to clear trees and shrubs in preparation for the complete reconstruction set to take place from mid-April to the end of June.

The eastbound, upvalley outside lane closure won’t begin until 9 a.m. each day, though the westbound, downvalley outside lane will close starting at 7 a.m. each day, according to a CDOT news release.

“Motorists should plan additional time for travel to desired destinations,” according to the release.

In addition, the portion of the bike and pedestrian trail between Aspen and the Aspen Business Center that is adjacent to the roundabout will be impacted by the project, according to the city of Aspen. A temporary trail adjacent to the current one will begin to be built starting Monday to make room for the road impacts.





The roundabout is set to be completely resurfaced in concrete, which is said to last for at least two decades rather than the usual asphalt that holds up for just two or three winters. The project will also include repaving Highway 82 between the ABC and the roundabout, though that work will be done at night to avoid traffic delays.

The project will also include maintenance work on the Castle Creek Bridge, which will occur from early September to early October.

More information about the project is available from CDOT at 970-457-0782 or email at CO82AspenRoundabout@gmail.com or go to cdot.gov/projects/co-82-aspen-roundabout.

Aspen Sister Cities to host teqball demonstration Saturday

Aspen Sister Cities will host a demonstration of the sport teqball Saturday afternoon at the Aspen High School Skier Dome. Doors open at 4 p.m. with an interactive presentation from teqball athletes starting at 4:30 p.m., according to Aspen Sister Cities president Jill Sheeley.

The sport is a compact combination of soccer and table tennis: players kick and hit a soccer ball back and forth across a curved table with a net in the middle to score points. As in soccer, players can’t use their hands or arms to hit the ball.

Teqball USA has donated two of its Teq LITE tables to Aspen Sister Cities to use in the Roaring Fork Valley, Sheeley said. Aspen Sister Cities got in on the game when Len Olender spoke on teqball, Sister Cities and sports at the Sister Cities International conference last year, Sheeley said. (Olender is a founding member and former president of Aspen Sister Cities and an honorary board member of Sister Cities International.)

“We’re excited to be on the cutting edge of this … new sport,” Sheeley said.

Moose alert for Smuggler Mountain area

Pitkin County officials are warning hikers in the area of Smuggler Mountain to be aware of three moose in the area, and they can be aggressive. According to Parker Lathrop, director of operations at the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, it is a bull moose along with a cow and a yearling.

“People just don’t realize that moose are the most aggressive animals we have around here,” he said.

Alternate hiking areas might be wiser until the moose move along, and trail closures might occur, according to the county. Those who choose to hike in the area should keep pets on leashes.