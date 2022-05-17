Aspen-area briefs: Registration open for Saturday’s Ride for Pass; Main Street closure; Community Health Day on Saturday

Competitors bike up Independence Pass near the two-mile mark during the 2021 annual Ride for the Pass event starting in Aspen on Saturday, May 22, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



28th annual Ride for the Pass on Saturday

Registration is open for the 28th annual Ride for the Pass, which is set for Saturday morning on Highway 82 east of Aspen.

The ride goes up Independence Pass before the road is open to cars. The Independence Pass Foundation will provide support with a gear shuttle, aid stations and a barbecue and raffle to follow.

The 2,300-foot vertical, 10-mile timed bike ride starts at the winter closure gate 5 miles east of Aspen and finishes at the ghost town of Independence, with two aid stations along the way. There also will be a 500-foot vertical, 2-mile, non-timed family fun ride to the Weller Lake pullout.

E-bikes (class 1, pedal assist only) are allowed in the Ride, but they will be untimed and will start after the timed riders.

The Ride starts at 10 a.m. and riding from town is recommended, as there is limited parking at the winter gate and at pullouts along Highway 82.





Registration is $25 for adults, $10 for kids 12 and under. Registration is online only at http://www.independencepass.org/ride-for-the-pass/ . Registration closes at 5 p.m. Friday; there will be no day-of registration. Riders can pick up their bike numbers at the Ute Mountaineer in Aspen on Friday afternoon or starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the starting area.

All proceeds benefit the Independence Pass Foundation, which has been restoring and protecting the ecological, historical and aesthetic integrity of Independence Pass for 33 years. For more information, call ride coordinator Dina Belmonte at 970-379-1222.

Aspen’s Main Street closed at night next week

Stutsman-Gerbaz, Inc. next week will be implementing a night closure on Main Street in Aspen to install two waterline services for private developments.

Starting Monday, May 23, through Wednesday, May 25, night closures will be in place with signed detour routes for all inbound and outbound traffic on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

All lanes of Main Street will be closed from Aspen Street to Second Street and upvalley lanes will be closed at Third Street from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Residential parking will be impacted along the detour route to accommodate RFTA buses and commercial traffic for the duration of the project. All bus stops that will be impacted will be clearly marked prior to the closure.

Emergency services will not be impacted.

Community Health Day at Aspen Rec on Saturday

Celebrate free Community Health Day at the Aspen Recreation Center on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The day is meant to be a community event with a specific focus on mental and physical wellness.

Entrance to the ARC is free all day and workshops and fitness classes will run every 45 minutes beginning at 9 a.m.

The community can take classes such as spin, yoga, sculpt and glide fit cardio wave alongside less physical activities like meditation, nutrition workshops, interactive journaling and more.

Exhibits displaying community resources also will be available, including information from Aspen Strong, Mind Springs Health, Lash Aspen, Aspen Youth Center, Aspen Hope Center, AspenOUT, Aetio Health, The Pantry and more.

Register and learn more at http://www.aspenrecreation.com or email shelly.roy@aspen.gov .

E-waste to be collected in Aspen on Saturday

The city of Aspen is hosting a free electronic waste collection event on Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marolt Housing parking lot located at 100 Marolt Place.

For more information call 970-618-9757 or email EH@aspen.gov or visit https://www.aspen.gov/361/Electronic-Waste .