Aspen-area briefs: Overnight shelter to open Nov. 1 at chapel; child care aid deadline looms

Overnight shelter at Aspen Chapel opens Nov. 1

The Aspen Chapel, in partnership with Recovery Resources and the Aspen Homeless Shelter, will provide a winter overnight shelter Nov. 1 through April 30.

The shelter, located at the church’s address at 77 Meadowood Dr., will operate from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., seven days of the week. Doors will close at 10 every night and guests must leave the chapel before 7 every morning.

Space is limited to 30 residents per night. Priority will be given to families, veterans, age and disability, six months or more relationship with Pitkin County, and other special populations, such as domestic violence survivors and LGBTQI.

Those wishing to use the shelter must contact the Aspen Homeless Shelter to register for a space for the season, if appropriate. Walk-ins will be accepted, but at a limited number.

The shelter currently is being run by Patricia Bukur, who is serving as the interim director after Vince Savage’s recent departure.





For more information and to register, contact the Aspen Homeless Shelter at 970-718-2788.

Deadline approaching for child care aid

The deadline to apply for financial aid for child care in Aspen is Nov. 1.

Kids First and the city of Aspen provide the aid to help defray the expense of child care for working families. Financial assistance for those who qualify will begin Dec. 1. Only new applicants need to apply at this time.

Applications are available at Kids First or at http://www.CityOfAspen.com/316/Financial-Aid . For more information, contact Kids First at 970-920-5769 or e-mail Cecelia.Martin@cityofaspen.com .