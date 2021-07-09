Aspen-area briefs: FM stations might have hiccup; Limelight Snowmass postpones beer dinners

FM signals getting boost with new tower

Work to replace a 50-year-old radio tower may cause some static for listeners the next couple of weeks as Pitkin County removes and remodels equipment at the Upper Red Mountain Road radio tower to improve radio service in Aspen.

County officials said Friday in a news release the work is part of scheduled maintenance for this site and entails gutting and replacing equipment inside the bunker shelter that houses the transmission devices. In summer 2022, the solar panels powering the site are scheduled to be replaced.

In Aspen, radio stations KSPN 102.7, KDNK 88.3, KAJX 91.1 and 91.5, KTND 93.5, and KLXV 89.9 will be off the air for approximately 2 weeks, officials said. Many of these stations can be streamed online and most are also rebroadcast on Jack Rabbit ridge or from their own nearby direct broadcast, which covers the Aspen/Woody Creek/Snowmass village area.

For more information about the project, go to pitkincounty.com.

Limelight taps out on dinner event

The Limelight Snowmass has canceled its July 14 and 28 specialty dinners, citing a lack of staff to produce the events.

The summer-long series of seven pairing dinners opened June 30 with a southern style dinner with Telluride Brewery and had been set to run through the end of August. The canceled events are a Beers & Brats event with Upslope Brewing Company (July 14) and a meal pairing fried chicken with Chandon Sparkling Wines (July 28). The later summer events, running Aug. 4, 11 and 25, remain on the schedule. More info at limelighthotels.com