Aspen-area briefs: Flight Academy event at Aspen airport; updated website to help with in health care options

Aspen Flight Academy hosting event Saturday

The nonprofit Aspen Flight Academy will host a community event Saturday to showcase the latest in aviation industry training and other activities.

The “To Infinity and Beyond” event will give people a chance to see the latest in technology and flight training and as well will have food, live music, airplane displays, plane rides and conversations with industry representatives and Aspen Flight Academy students.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Atlantic Aviation FBO Hangar (69 Airport Road), which is north of the Aspen airport. The event is free and open to the public, but donations are accepted.

Founded in 2014, the Aspen Flight Academy provides flight training school in the Colorado Rocky Mountains to give students the opportunity to become certified pilots. Since 2019, they have partnered with the Aspen School District for the “Every Student Flies” innovative program, which gives every student the opportunity to experience a flight and learn about aviation careers.

For more information, go to aspenflightacademy.org .





Updated website to help local businesses, individuals navigate health insurance

The website for the Valley Health Alliance, ourvha.org, has been updated to provide resources for businesses that purchase health insurance for their employees and individuals who purchase their own health insurance, the organization announced Thursday.

The site is designed to help people get the information and connections they need to review the options that are relevant to them. The individual health insurance market opens Monday and businesses typically purchase plans for employees at the end of the year.

“We’ve been working hard to make changes that make accessing health care easier, whether buying insurance or looking for the right primary care practice for you,” Chris McDowell, executive director of the Valley Health Alliance, said in the news release.

The Valley Health Alliance is a local, nonprofit collaboration of employers and health care providers who have been working to improve health care outcomes and lower costs from Aspen to Parachute.