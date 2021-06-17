Aspen-area briefs: Fire watch for weekend; pika fans wanted; mobile vaccine clinic in Snowmass

Weekend weather forecast brings fire watch

A fire weather watch has been issued for Saturday across western Colorado including the Roaring Fork Valley as the threat of wildfires increases, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

The watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur and red flag warnings could be added. Conditions may be favorable for easy ignition and

Rapid spread of fires due to lightning from dry thunderstorms is a concern, according forecasters in the Grand Junction office.

“Widely scattered to scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop Friday and Saturday afternoon and evening with lightning and gusty outflow winds the primary concerns,” according to the NWS watch. “Gusty and erratic winds are possible near any showers or thunderstorms.”

Areas of western Colorado around Grand Junction are in an excessive heat warning area through the weekend.

Pika fans sought for research help

If you’re someone who is intrigued by the American pika scurrying around at high altitude, the White River National Forest officials are looking for your help on Independence Pass.

Again this summer, a citizen science effort is being formed to help scientists understand the potential impacts of climate change on the American pika and its alpine habitat. Volunteers are being sought to help study the pika. Officials are looking for help in different areas across the White River NF, but specifically July 17 on Independence Pass.

The Front Range Pika Project is entering its fourth summer. Rocky Mountain Wild, the non-profit group organizing the work, and the Denver Zoo are hosting trainings for people interested in volunteering. American pikas are small mammals iconic to the alpine scree fields of Colorado and the West and are most closely related to rabbits and hares.

For more information about the project and to volunteer, go to http://www.pikapartners.org or contact frpp@pikapartners.org .

Get the jab in Snowmass Village Friday

A mobile vaccine clinic will come to Snowmass Village on Friday, offering free COVID-19 vaccinations from Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson.

The clinic will be at the Snowmass Center from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at Base Camp Bar and Grill in Base Village from 2-5 p.m. and at the Snowmass Mall from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Another vaccination clinic will be held at the St. Regis Aspen on July 1 from 12-2 p.m. with Johnson and Johnson doses available.

Sign up online at hipaa.jotform.com/211374725290050 or call 970-429-3363. Walk-ups will also be welcome. People do not need insurance to recieve the vaccine.