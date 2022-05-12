Aspen-area briefs: E-waste recycle event set; drag queen bingo to start Pride events; opinions wanted on Burlingame center

Aspen e-waste collections May 21

The city of Aspen will host a free e-waste collection event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 21 at the Marolt housing complex parking lot at 100 Marolt Place in Aspen.

Electronic waste is almost anything with a plug or battery including computers, printers, televisions, and cellphones. E-waste is not smoke detectors, batteries, or mercury bulbs. Other ineligible materials for collection include refrigerators, large appliances, A/C units, thermostats, smoke/CO2 detectors, batteries, light bulbs, or any items with hazardous chemicals.

The event is free and open to those interested in recycling personal e-waste. Attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles while staff help with collection.

E-waste from businesses will not be accepted at this event but can be recycled for a fee at the Pitkin County Landfill. More information at aspen.gov/ewaste.

Get ready for drag queen bingo

AspenOUT and Aspen Art Museum will kick off Pride Month on June 5 with a drag queen bingo brunch starting at 10 a.m. at the Rooftop Café (637 E. Hyman Ave.).





San Diego-based drag queen and iconic Aspen Gay Ski Week personality Mariam T will play host to the fundraising event.

“We are excited to celebrate Pride Month with this fundraising brunch,” said Kim Kuliga, producer of AspenOUT. “Mariam T delights crowds at Aspen Gay Ski Week each year, and we’re fortunate to have her return this summer to support Aspen Art Museum and AspenOUT.”

Aspen Rooftop Café will provide a variety of food, cocktails and mimosas. Tickets are $160 and include brunch, cocktails and three games of bingo with prizes from local businesses. All net proceeds benefit the AAM and AspenOUT.

Feedback sought for future Burlingame daycare

The city is soliciting community feedback to help inform the design direction of the Burlingame Early Childhood Education Center.

“Everyone interested in providing feedback on design preferences is encouraged to take the survey,” says Shirley Ritter, director of Kids First. “The survey results will help the project team collect baseline information to create a successful and community-driven early childhood education program at Burlingame.”

The survey is available on the Aspen Community Voice website (www.aspencommunityvoice.com) through May 22.

Now underway, the initial design phase for the project goes through August. The initial focus is convening stakeholder groups, providing project information and conducting the survey. Simultaneously, the project team will conduct interviews and collect initial insights before designers work on the building design and site plan. The team will apply this information to the conceptual design options in June. When a schematic site program is established in July, the plan will advance to the public approval process.