Aspen-area briefs: Community day in Snowmass; changes at Pitkin County building department

Community day at Snowmass this Friday

Local leaders including the Eagle County commissioners are inviting skiers and snowboarders to join them for some runs on selected Fridays this season following a series of ski outings in years past. The gatherings are intended to facilitate a casual conversation among community members outside the structure of formal meetings.

The next outing is scheduled for Friday at Snowmass. Participants are asked to gather at 10 a.m. at the intercept lot or at 10:30 a.m. at the base of the Elk Camp Gondola in Snowmass Village. The commissioners plan to stop for lunch at around 12:30 p.m. at Base Camp Bar & Grill.

Originally organized by former Vail Councilman Greg Moffet and Eagle County Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry, the outings are a way to connect local leaders with people who are passionate about the outdoors. No RSVPs are needed to take part in ski and ride days. Participants are responsible for their own equipment, lift ticket and lunch. An intermediate ability level is advised.

The final ski day is planned for March 25 at Beaver Creek. Times and locations for that day will be announced later in the season.

Changes at Pitkin County Building Department

Brian Pawl has stepped down from his role as Pitkin County chief building official after 21 years of service.





In an announcement issued Monday, the county also said Jeffrey Erickson has been named the new chief building officer, and Larisa LaLonde is being promoted to development services manager.

Pawl steps down after leading Pitkin County into a new era with the adoption of the 2020 energy code, which combines the longstanding renewable-energy mitigation program with energy-efficiency standards.

“After years of mentoring, Brian leaves Pitkin County in good hands with well-trained building staff,” said Cindy Houben, the county’s director of Community Development.

Erickson has been with the Pitkin County Building Department for over five years as a senior plans examiner and electrical inspector and has over 18 years experience in the construction industry.

“I am excited for my new role as chief building official of Pitkin County,” said Erickson. “I am humbled by the support that I received from my colleagues, contractors and the community altogether. I genuinely love this valley and care deeply about the quality and integrity in which homes are constructed. I look forward to serving the community for many more years to come, and I am energized to continue to help create safe and efficient homes.”

Community Development also created a new position, development services manager, which LaLonde has accepted. LaLonde was promoted after five years as a planner and zoning officer.

“I’m extremely excited for the opportunity to serve as the development services manager,” she said. “Community Development has gone through a lot of changes in the five-plus years I’ve been working here. In that time, we’ve moved from walking through offices and hallways stuffed with rolls of building permit drawings, to doing everything digitally in our new permit tracking system. I’m excited to be a part of this integral time in Com Dev’s history and look forward to providing great support to our staff and the public throughout the permit process.”

For more information about Pitkin County Community Development, visit PitkinCounty.com/1364/Community-Development .