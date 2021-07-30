Aspen-area briefs: Business conversation in AI series; Roaring Fork Schools to talk safety plan, hires new leaders

Institute talking business in lecture series

The Aspen Institute’s Hurst Lecture Series is hosting Business Roundtable President and CEO Joshua Bolten in a conversation Saturday with Aspen Institute Business and Society Program Executive Director Judy Samuelson.

During the free event, Bolten will discuss the Business Roundtable’s statement on the Purpose of a Corporation, which was signed in 2019 by 200 CEOs committed to lead their companies for the “benefit of all stakeholders” — customers, employees, suppliers, communities and shareholders. The discussion will include: What is now possible, and what is at risk for corporations operating in this moment? Is this a new standard of corporate responsibility – or a return to an old idea?

The event is 4 p.m. Saturday and will an in-person compoent (registration is required) and will be streamed online.

For more information go to http://www.aspeninstitute.org .

RFSD adds two new district leaders

Angie Davlyn has been selected as the new chief of human resources for Roaring Fork Schools, and Kelly Medina has been selected as the director of the Family Resource Center, according to a news release Friday from the district.

Davlyn joined the district in 2016 as the senior project manager and has more than 15 years of experience as an educator, a background in communication (including a Ph.D. in the field), and expertise in policy and district operations, according to the release.

Medina, who attended Roaring Fork Schools, will lead the Family Resource Center, which is the nonprofit arm of the school district and cornerstone of its family service efforts.

She has been on the Family Services team for eight years serving as a family liaison, data specialist, and most recently as the program coordinator, according to the release.

RFSD to hold safety protocol special meeting

The Roaring Fork Schools Board of Education is holding a special meeting Monday to discuss the district’s back-to-school health and safety protocols.

The plan is based on guidance issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment last week and is strongly recommended by local public health and medical experts, according to a news release sent Friday by the district.

The meeting starts at 4:30 p.m. and will be held on Zoom. Public comment starts at 5 p.m., and speakers are limited to three minutes and advance sign-up is required, according to the district.

For more information on the meeting and how to sign up for public comment, go to the district’s website at http://www.rfsd.k12.co.us .