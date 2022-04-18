Aspen-area briefs: Aspen hosting cleanup, e-waste events; Skico signs on auction; donation drive for Ukraine refugees

City of Aspen to host annual spring cleanup next month

The city of Aspen streets department is hosting its annual spring clean-up event from May 16-19.

Aspen residents who schedule an appointment with the streets department may have large trash items picked up curbside at their residence. To arrange for a scheduled pick-up, call 970-920-5130 no later than 6:30 a.m. May 16.

Items must be sorted by type, which includes branches and wood of 8 feet or less in length, metals, trash, tires and leaves in compostable bags. All piles must be labeled “City of Aspen Spring Clean-Up,” or they will not be picked up. Branches and wood must be placed parallel to the street. Alley pick-up service is not possible.

Items not eligible for pick-up include household garbage, construction debris, batteries, paint, oil, refrigerators, hazardous waste, televisions and any electronics with a memory chip. If these items are left on the curb, they will not be picked up.

The city will host an e-waste collection event May 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marolt housing parking lot (100 Marolt Place.). The event is free and open to the public. E-waste includes anything with a plug or batteries, such as computers, printers and cell phones. For more information about electronic waste and list of accepted items, visit aspen.gov/ewaste .





Find more information about spring clean-up, go to aspen.gov/street .

Aspen Skiing Co. auctioning trail signs

Aspen Skiing Co. is auctioning off signs to well-known trails and facilities on its ski areas as a fundraiser for its Environment Foundation.

Skico has 25 signs that are getting replaced as part of routine maintenance. Instead of giving them an undignified death in the landfill, they will end up in yards, homes or businesses of their biggest fans.

The minimum bid is $150, and bids must be cast in $10 increments. Biddings will close April 24 at 7 p.m. Bids can be placed at https://app.galabid.com/asc-environment/items . Winning bidders must pick up their signs.

The signs are metal, and nearly all of them are 7 feet, 10 inches long by 15 inches high. Many of the signs are for Snowmass trails — Coffee Pot, Mick’s Gully, Sneaky’s, Dallas Freeway and Wineskin, Adam’s Avenue, Blue Grouse and Turkey Trot. There are also signs for Tiehack Parkway and Sterner at Tiehack as well as Prospector, Exhibition and Park Avenue at Aspen Highlands.

Other signs are for lifts or facilities, such as Sam’s Knob Lift at Snowmass, and Shadow Mountain Lift and Silver Queen Gondola at Aspen Mountain.

“Folks can take home a piece of Aspen history while supporting future environmental projects and initiatives in the valley,” Hannah Berman, Skico senior manager of sustainability and philanthropy, wrote in an email.

Berman gave credit where due. Steamboat Ski Area auctioned off signs previously and provided the inspiration for Skico.

The Aspen Skiing Co. employees Environment Foundation is dedicated to protecting and preserving the regional environment. It has distributed $4 million in grants since its founding in 1997.

Local dentists collecting items to send to refugees

A group of local dentists is starting a donation drive to send Ukrainian refugees. All Kids Dental is collecting items to deliver to Lifting Hand International. All the donations will be given to refugees from Ukraine.

They are seeking new items including hygiene items (towels, hairbrushes and ties, travel-sized soap and shampoos, wash clothes), baby items (diapers, wipes, sleepers, pacifiers, bottles, formula), blankets, socks, underwear, jackets, backpacks and paper products.

Items can be dropped off at any of the All Kids Dental locations in Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Eagle and Rifle. For more information, call 970-930-3220.