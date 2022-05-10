Aspen-area briefs: Arbor Day celebration set; local Dems to host rally

Pitkin Dems to rally Saturday at Paepcke

The Pitkin County Democratic Party will hold an event from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Paepcke Park in response to the leak of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s draft decision on Roe v. Wade.

The event will be held “in support of a woman’s Constitutional right to make her own reproductive health decisions without a Republican in her uterus,” according to a news release from the county Democrats.

The event also is being held in conjunction with National Day of Action. The speaker lineup has yet to be announced.

Celebrate Arbor Day in Aspen

The Aspen Parks Department will host an Arbor Day celebration May 21 from 9 a.m. to noon at Paepcke Park.

The day will also be a celebration of the 30th anniversary of Aspen’s designation as a Tree City USA with a special focus on aspen trees as a keystone species in our valley, according to a city news release.





There will be an exhibit on the history of Aspen’s trees in addition to free hot dogs and drinks, and information booths on such topics as tree-planting, tree care, insect/disease identification, forest updates and wildfire. Activities include games, bucket truck rides, a raffle and free tree giveaways with proof of Aspen residency such as a utility bill.

More information at http://www.aspenrecreation.com